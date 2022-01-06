Substitute Teachers Needed In Deerfield 109 As COVID Cases Surge

DEERFIELD, IL — Facing a teacher shortage due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, Deerfield District 109 is calling on parents and community members to help find substitutes. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Michael V. Simeck said 66 people across the district have reported testing positive since school returned from the holiday break Monday.

"It comes as no surprise that we are in a difficult period with the latest surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant and recent winter break," Simeck said.

On Wednesday, the district was unable to fill 25 positions with its current crew of substitute teachers. Simeck said the district used instructional coaches, curriculum specialists, principals, and other employees who hold appropriate licensure to "keep school running." As a result, some special classes (art, music, physical education and STEAM) were canceled as those teachers are also helping cover core classes, according to Simeck.

He said as long as the district can continue operating, the intention is to remain in person.

DPS 109 has put a temporary pause on all extracurricular activities and will require participants to undergo SHIELD testing when activities resume. See today's note from Superintendent Simeck here: https://t.co/1d0AQshFVc pic.twitter.com/2wrfupqcLf

— Deerfield Dist. 109 (@DPS109) January 4, 2022





"If you or anyone you know is interested or qualified to be a substitute teacher, we could greatly use your services," Simeck said. "You can fill out an application here. Just starting the application process will prompt a member of our human resources team to be in touch with you to help navigate the process."

He added that the district is also seeking people with a certified nursing background to assist that department. Those interested can contact Joanna Ford (jford@dps109.org).

Story continues

Simeck said the district will share updated case numbers by the end of the week along with an update on the status of extracurriculars."

"Please stay safe. Wear a mask," Simeck concluded. "Take care of your loved ones. We are doing everything we can to keep kids in school."





This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch