What is a subtropical storm?
You may have noticed that we've been calling Nicole a subtropical storm instead of a tropical storm or tropical depression. Wondering what exactly that means? AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno explains.
ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP 27 summit, Meloni's office said on Monday. Meloni, who took office last month, also raised the issue of human rights and the cases of murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki, who had been studying in Italy and is on trial in Egypt for allegedly spreading false information.
Several inches of rain are expected across Northeast Florida this week, but strong winds could magnify the effect on coastal areas.
At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in three separate shootings across Boston on Sunday night, police said. The shootings happened in three different neighborhoods of Massachusetts' capital city within a span of about 40 minutes, according to the Boston Police Department. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of them -- a man -- was pronounced dead, police said.
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at Subtropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts on Florida this week.
The town says waste placed on curbside could hinder collection and disposal efforts.
Nicole could reach South Florida as a hurricane before heading across Florida into the Gulf. Here’s the latest.
Florida is in the forecast path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
Servicemen from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet have sent a letter to the Governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, complaining that they had suffered heavy losses near the village of Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Norwegian Air told Insider it had used another airline to operate some flights in the summer and had failed to "live up" to expectations.
Although Nicole is currently a subtropical storm in the Atlantic it still carries the risk of coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall for much of the southeastern U.S. coast including eastern Florida, and portions of the Bahamas this week.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Widespread coastal flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rain will begin along the Florida East Coast on Tuesday.
This year will be the third consecutive La Nina winter in Texas which means the season will be warmer and drier, says the National Weather Service.
The disturbance we're watching, called Invest 98-L, is now 200 miles north of Puerto Rico.
Cruise, gambling, cargo ship schedules already affected at Port Canaveral.
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said a major storm will hit the local area next week.
Areas of Florida's east coast hit hard by Ian could see more flooding, beach erosion and high winds. Weather could begin deteriorating Tuesday.
Some schools on the Nevada side of Tahoe were closed Monday, and Lake Tahoe Unified is starting two hours late.
Southern California braces for the season's first significant winter storm, which is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and gusts.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Florida coast on Wednesday. Portions of Central Florida are under hurricane and tropical storm watches.