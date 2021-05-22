Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning a couple hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Saturday advisory.

In the 8 a.m. advisory, Ana had 45 mph winds and was moving slowly away from Bermuda and the United States. Ana was moving to the west-southwest near 3 mph. A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through Saturday night, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

It has little chance of strengthening Saturday, the hurricane center said, and should begin to weaken gradually Saturday night and Sunday. “Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days,” according to the center.

Bermuda remains under a tropical storm watch.

For the record seventh year in a row, we have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/ERWoJswL4z — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) May 22, 2021

Texas landfall

Over in the Gulf of Mexico, another disturbance is being tracked.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, the area of low pressure that was 50 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi earlier Saturday morning moved inland over southeastern Texas.

As a result, tropical cyclone formation is not expected, the hurricane center said. But the system could still dump heavy rains over parts of already saturated southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana Saturday.

Given the ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, flash, urban, and additional river flooding is possible.

The disturbance has near zero chances of strengthening through the next five days, according to the center.

NOAA’s preseason forecast

On Thursday, NOAA released its preseason forecast, which called for another active hurricane season, albeit not as active as 2020. This year, NOAA predicted the Atlantic will see 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes.