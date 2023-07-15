Subtropical Storm Don is about to change course. What the hurricane center is forecasting

Subtropical Storm Don formed Friday morning in the Central Atlantic, lingered over the Central Atlantic for much of Saturday, and lost a bit of wind speed as it turned north by the late afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the details:

Where is Don?

Location: The storm was 1,180 miles west of the Azores, according to the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Saturday advisory.

Will the storm get stronger?

Wind: Maximum sustained winds dipped to 40 mph after holding for most of Saturday at 45 mph, with higher gusts. “Little change in strength is forecast for the next several days, and Don could become a remnant low pressure area in a few days,” said hurricane specialist Eric Blake. Winds of 40 mph extend up to 140 miles east of the center.

Where is it heading?

National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 forecast cone for Subtropical Storm Don shows the system making a U-turn over the next several days.

Direction: The storm was moving toward the north near 9 mph at 5 p.m. Saturday. Don should turn toward the north and east on Sunday, southeast on Monday and toward the south by Tuesday, forecasters said.

Will it affect Florida or other places?

There are no threats to the state or U.S., the hurricane center says.

Watches/Warnings?

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

What is a subtropical storm?

Subtropical storms usually have a larger wind field and form over cooler waters. The distinction with tropical storms are mainly academic in nature. After Don, the next named storm would be Emily.

