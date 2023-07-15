Subtropical Storm Don continues to weaken and slowly move northward over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic early Friday marking the hurricane season’s fourth named storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, the NHC said that the center of Don was located 1,010 miles west of the Azores moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Don will continue northward, followed by a turn toward the east on Sunday. It is forecast to turn southeast by Monday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 150 miles east of the center.

Recent satellite data shows a gradual weakening over the next few days where Don could become a post-tropical cyclone or remnant low at any time.

This is the first system to form in July after a busy June that saw three named systems.

Because of a growing El Niño effect globally, storm formation in the Atlantic and Caribbean will face wind shear, although warmer Atlantic waters overall could counter that still.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.