Subtropical Storm Nicole: ‘A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today’

Article published: Monday, November 07, 2022, 4 am EST

At 4 am Monday, the National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory for subtropical storm. Subtropical Storm Nicole is 555 miles east of the Northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained wind of 45 mph. It’s moving 14 mph to the north-northwest.

“A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today.” meteorologists state. “On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.” They also said “Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.”

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the central Bahamas, Florida, and along the southeastern coast of the United States should monitor the progress of Nicole. Additional watches will likely be required later today.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the northwestern Bahamas in areas of onshore winds.

RAINFALL: Nicole is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with local maxima of 6 inches, across the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday through Thursday.

Heavy rainfall from this system is expected to impact portions of Florida and the southeastern United States by mid to late week.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/