Suburban CEO killed in freak accident before packed audience at company party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrific accident in India killed a suburban tech CEO and seriously injured the company's president, and the whole thing was caught on video.

What was designed to be a celebration of success turned tragic when they fell 15 feet in front of a packed audience during a theatric onstage entrance at a company party.

Video on social media captures the company's silver jubilee celebrations--and the freak accident.

A CBS affiliate in India says this happened Thursday night. There were 700 people in attendance at the two day event to mark Vistex Asia's successful 25 years in the industry.

One of the highlights of the event was an aerial show. A specially designed stage made of wood was elevated 20 feet above the concrete state using a crane. CEO Sanjay Shah, 56, and the president of the company, Raju Datla, 52, were in an iron cage.

They were supposed to be lowered down. However, things did not go according to plan.

The iron chain supporting the cage broke on one side, causing both of them to fall 15 feet to the stage.

They were both rushed to the hospital.

Shah injured his leg and hand. Datla suffered a severe head injury.

Shah died at the hospital, and Datla is in critical condition.

The Vistex flag now sits at half staff in Barrington. Vistex is a multinational software company founded by Shah in 1999.

CBS's India affiliate says a case has been registered against the Film City Event Management based on a complaint made by someone from the company.

Vistex has 20 global offices and more than 2,000 employees.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Do not assume "about what the next election is going to bring"

Bishop Gene Robinson: "God called me out of the closet"

How Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs are "changing medicine"