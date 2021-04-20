Suburban Chicago woman gets 6.5 years for labor trafficking

This March 29, 2019 photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Department in Yorkville, Ill., shows Concepcion Malinek. Malinek has pleaded guilty to a federal labor charge for helping several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. and then forbidding them from leaving her home until they paid off their debt to her. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Malinek of Cicero, Ill., pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to one count of labor trafficking. Prosecutors said she admitted helping 10 Guatemalan immigrants with illegally entering the U.S. from 2009 to 2019. (Kendall County Sheriff's Department via AP)
·1 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging she helped several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. illegally and forbid them from leaving her home until they paid off debts to her.

Concepcion Malinek, 50, of Cicero, had pleaded guilty last year to one count of labor trafficking.

Prosecutors said that from 2009 to 2019, Malinek helped at least 10 Guatemalan immigrants enter the U.S. illegally and forced them to work in a factory to pay off their debts to her. They said Malinek threatened the victims with deportation and separation from their children to force the victims to continue to work. Most lived in her basement.

Besides the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang ordered Malinek to pay $112,545 in restitution to the victims.

“Malinek controlled her victims’ every move, knowing their whereabouts at all times, the exact amount of each paycheck she stole from them, and what levers to push and pull to keep them all in line,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher V. Parente argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “Malinek knew her victims were scared of deportation and separation from their loved ones far more than they dreaded the abuse and exploitive actions she imposed on them.”

Malinek tearfully told the judge she got in trouble by “acquiescing to people that asked me for a favor” and by helping too many immigrants try to find a better life in the U.S..

The sentencing hearing began last month but was interrupted when Malinek began to suffer chest pains.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Kors pays tribute to Broadway in 40th anniversary show

    American designer Michael Kors paid tribute to Broadway in his 40th anniversary show on Tuesday, with a collection that celebrated a night out in the New York theatre district. Kors' presentation began with the designer greeting fashionistas from Times Square, where as an avid theatre fan he spoke about the hit Broadway has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a short film, Broadway stars raised awareness of the Actors Fund, a charity supporting performers and behind-the-scenes workers, and introduced a pre-recorded runway show in which models including Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Bella Hadid strutted down a street in Times Squares at night.

  • Nikki Haley Vets Miami Mayor as Possible 2024 Running Mate: Report

    Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is reportedly considering Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as a running mate for her potential 2024 presidential bid, according to a new report. The pair met at Miami’s City Hall, with Haley aiming to size up the mayor’s running mate potential, according to Politico Playbook. The newsletter says that while a joint ticket wasn’t explicitly discussed, “it hung over the entire conversation.” Suarez is a Cuban American who could help bolster Haley’s support among the largest bloc of conservative Hispanic voters in the battleground state if she were to run in 2024. The news follows Haley’s recent comments that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again next cycle and that she would not join the race if he were to do so. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.” Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark). DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field. Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents. However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.

  • Philadelphia Police Seize Gun Disguised as Cellphone From Woman During Traffic Stop

    Police in West Philadelphia seized a gun disguised as a cellphone from a woman, who had 6 prior arrests, during a traffic stop over tinted windows.

  • House members and staff will be allowed to bring visitors into Capitol again

    Members of the House and their staff will be able to escort certain visitors into the Capitol starting Wednesday.Why it matters: The House is slowly starting to reopen after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. The Senate already allows official visits, with a staff escort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The change is all the more meaningful after allegations some House members may have escorted some participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege through the building during the days before the attack.Congress barred public access to the U.S. Capitol and House and Senate buildings the evening of March 12, 2020.The new policy applies to anyone seeking to enter the building for official business, including lobbyists and reporters lacking a permanent pass.The same policy will apply to the five House office buildings beginning April 29, a day after President Biden is set to deliver a joint address to CongressThe House sergeant at arms is expected to formally announce in a letter to members on Monday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China censors ex-premier's article ahead of Communist Party anniversary

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese internet firms blocked users from sharing a lengthy article written by former Premier Wen Jiabao in tribute to his late mother, censoring a senior member of the ruling Communist Party, possibly because he spoke out of line. The obituary-style article written by Wen about his mother, who died recently, appeared in a small weekly newspaper called the Macau Herald on Friday and was posted on a public account on Chinese chat app WeChat on Saturday, but was swiftly restricted. The heartfelt tribute includes details of Wen's mother's struggle during periods of upheaval in China, including the second Sino-Japanese War and the political purges of the Cultural Revolution.

  • Letters to the Editor: English is 'riddled' with gun metaphors. Let's stop using them

    Even in a column advocating gun control, language was used that depends on a reader's familiarity with gun violence. We have to stop talking like this.

  • Prince Harry Has Reportedly Experienced a "Great Deal of Frostiness" from Some Relatives

    Several royals didn't acknowledge him this weekend.

  • Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia pays homage to California upbringings with new collection at Roots of Fight

    The CC Sabathia collection follows last summer's announcement that Sabathia would serve as creative director for Roots of Fight.

  • Rapper Black Rob, known for hit ‘Whoa!,' dead at 52

    Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. Black Rob died Saturday in Atlanta, according to longtime friend and former labelmate Mark Curry, who said he was holding the hip-hop performer's hand at the end. “Rest in power, King,” Diddy wrote on Instagram.

  • YouTube says it has demonetized James Charles' channel temporarily amid allegations that he sexted minors

    YouTube confirmed to Insider that James Charles had been temporarily removed from its Partner Program, which allows creators to profit off ads.

  • Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

    A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence on Monday for former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, rejecting Slager's claims his lawyer did a poor job. Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term for shooting Scott five times in the back.

  • Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Malaysia to set up data centres - Malaysian PM

    Microsoft Corporation will invest $1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership programme with government agencies and local companies, the Southeast Asian nation's prime minister said on Monday. The announcement on what would be the U.S. tech giant's biggest investment in Malaysia comes after the country in February gave conditional approvals for Microsoft, Google, Amazon and state telecoms firm Telekom Malaysia to build and manage hyper-scale data centres and provide cloud services. It also comes after the country saw foreign direct investments (FDI) plunge by 68% last year, the biggest decline in Southeast Asia.

  • Patrick Duffy Talks ‘Dallas’ and Potential ‘Step by Step’ Reboot | Leading Men of ‘90s TV

    ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 72-year-old actor about his most memorable roles in Hollywood.

  • World Food Programme, Venezuela reach deal to supply food to 185,000 children

    CARACAS (Reuters) -The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) and Venezuelan officials said on Monday they had reached a deal to supply food to school children in the South American country suffering a humanitarian crisis spurred by an economic collapse. The program will reach 185,000 children in the crisis-stricken country this year, and aims to expand to some 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the WFP said in a statement. Child malnutrition https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-malnutrition has increased in Venezuela as the once-prosperous country's economy collapsed.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus— after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Eva Mendes Equates Spanking Kids With 'Hitting a Spouse'

    In a new Instagram post, Eva Mendes is giving fans whiplash with a super sudden change of subject, but we’re here for it, and the parenting message she’s putting out there about hitting kids. The photo features Mendes in what is now a very recognizable dress — that gorgeous peachy, neutral, fringy Versace that she […]

  • Black Lives Matter fence at center of row in Minnesota city on edge

    City sent couple letter stating their fence violates ordinance as a Blue Lives Matter slogan appears on fence two blocks away West St Paul fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. Photograph: Courtesy of Ryan Weyandt A simple suburban fence in Minnesota that has become a local attraction and a symbol of the battle for equality – but has also drawn critics – is now at the center of a row with the authorities. Ryan Weyandt and his husband, Michael Hainlin, keep bumping up against deadlines to obey a city order to paint over the vivid statement adorning their fence declaring that Black Lives Matter. The message has endured outside their house in West St Paul, with block capital letters about 6ft high, since not long after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer just a few miles away in Minneapolis last May. The timing of the row is especially sensitive as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd, approaches its conclusion. The entire Minneapolis-St Paul region was already on edge as a result, and tension was only heightened earlier this week by the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center on the outskirts of Minneapolis. For months, the couple’s fence has been a magnet for people to drop off flowers, leave balloons or just swing by to take pictures or to thank them, in what has largely been a positive public response, Weyandt, a realtor, said. “We didn’t want to stir a pot, it wasn’t about angering neighbors or aggravating anyone or trying to get under anyone’s skin,” Weyandt told the Guardian. “We put this up so we could provoke at least one conversation and help someone get to a different thought level,” he added. The mural also pays homage to the Black LGBTQ+ population, with the word “lives’’ painted with rainbow colors, especially to represent Black LGBTQ+ people who have been attacked and killed in the US, Weyandt said. And last fall, Weyandt told the West St Paul Reader: “We feel that it’s our responsibility to lend voice and further legitimacy to our Black and brown brothers and sisters who are literally being murdered in broad daylight, in the middle of the street, in the center of the busiest cities, across America.” A sign reading ‘stop state terror’ hangs on a perimeter security fence as protests over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP However, the authorities of West St Paul had other ideas. After the fence message had been up for almost five months, the city sent Weyandt a letter stating that it violated ordinances, or local laws. “The ordinance Ryan’s fence violates isn’t one about signs; the ordinance is about fences,” said West St Paul city council member Wendy Berry last week. The fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. However, communications Weyandt originally received from the authorities in late November stated that he was in violation of different city laws. These included one known as the non-commercial signs ordinance, which effectively bars public displays of messages that can be interpreted as political, unless it’s within a specified election cycle, and the signs ordinance which bars signs from being attached to fences. In a mind-boggling train of events, Weyandt explained that he only recently learned that he was also in violation of the fence ordinance. The city previously told Weyandt that he had to remove the mural by 11 December, but then gave him an extension due to winter weather conditions in Minnesota. “Because it was November and it was cold, we didn’t expect them to try to repaint that fence in the cold,” Mayor Dave Napier of West St Paul told the Guardian, adding: “We allowed them until April 15 to remove their sign.” Since 2017, Weyandt said he and Hainlin have put multiple signs on their fence for long periods without penalty, although they had not painted a mural on the fence before. “At no point in time prior to the Black Lives Matter verbiage had I received anything from the city,” Weyandt said, adding: “It wasn’t until this particular message came up that they decided to take action.” Discussions swirl within the city council regarding updating or removing the ordinances. “The apparent consensus has been to stick with the current sign ordinance,” the West St Paul city manager, Ryan Schroeder, said, adding: “I’m told we have received multiple complaints about the sign.” But Lisa Eng-Sarne, another city council member, spoke in favor of relaxing the relevant ordinances at the last meeting and said she doesn’t want to ban art from signs. There have been some direct negative reactions. The couple have been flipped off and threatened and have endured homophobic comments, Weyandt said. “We actually left the house for five days … and went to my in-laws. We were afraid that the house was going to get set on fire in the middle of the night and we’d die in the house,” he said. Council member Dick Vitelli emailed Weyandt to suggest the couple have the mural on the inside instead of the outside of the fence, saying: “You will be in compliance with our ordinance and more importantly you won’t be driving a wedge into our West St Paul community. But it seems like you are having more fun breaking the law and causing chaos.” The city most recently said the mural had to go by 15 April and the couple has been considering painting the fence black when the weather improves. Meantime, they face a penalty and Weyandt said he was “OK paying some form of fine for the right of expression”. Then in a twist earlier this month, West St Paul’s Republican former mayor, David Meisinger, painted on his fence two blocks away “Blue Lives Matter”, the pro-police slogan that emerged as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement. Both ultimately face removal but not before a battle of the murals plays out amid simmering tension.

  • Create a Pinterest-worthy pantry with this food storage set that’s currently half off

    The best part about these containers is that the lids are interchangeable, so you never have to hunt for a stray lid again!

  • Biden administration to change immigration terms for "alien," "assimilation"

    The Biden administration will prohibit U.S. immigration enforcement agencies from using using terms like "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation," the Washington Post reports. The state of play: Memos expected to be sent by the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) frame the new language recommendations as a way of humanizing U.S. immigration policy, after four years of the Trump administration's hardline approach. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:"Aliens" will now be referred to as "Noncitizens or migrants.""Illegal" will become "undocumented.""Assimilation" will be switched to "integration."Between the lines: Unions associated with CBP and ICE broadly endorsed Trump in the election, and the agencies have not shied away from using these terms over the years.Immigration advocates have argued that terms like "alien" are dehumanizing and dated.The Biden administration is already facing criticism for its handling of the surge of migrants at the border, with unaccompanied children arriving at staggering rates. What they're saying, per the Post:Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller: “As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world. We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”Acting ICE director Tae Johnson: "In response to the vision set by the Administration, ICE will ensure agency communications use the preferred terminology and inclusive language."The other side: "By statute, 'alien' literally means a person not a U.S. citizen or national. That is not offensive, and neither is 'assimilation,'" Robert Law, a former Trump administration official now working at the restrictionist Center for Immigration Studies, told Axios' Stef Kight in February.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools