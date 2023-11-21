Suburban detective shot at in Kansas City while following driver of stolen auto: Police

Gunshots were fired Monday afternoon at a detective working an undercover investigation of a vehicle stolen from Leawood and tracked to Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood, according to police.

Several detectives from Leawood were in Kansas City to follow up on a report of a stolen automobile that was taken from a driveway early Monday morning, said Capt. Brad Robbins of Leawood police.

Around 2 p.m., the driver allegedly fired shots at one of the detectives near East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue. The detective did not return fire, Robbins said.

No police officers or bystanders were shot, Robbins said, and the stolen vehicle was stopped minutes later by Kansas City police. The unmarked police car was not struck by gunfire.

“We would like to thank all the officers involved and we’re glad the incident was resolved without any injuries,” Robbins said in a statement.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez, of KCPD, confirmed officers assisted Monday afternoon by taking a suspect into police custody.

Police continued to investigate the case.