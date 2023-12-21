Suburban high school wrestler barred from competing reinstated temporarily amid legal battle

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - A suburban student-athlete who was barred from competing for his entire high school career has been reinstated, temporarily, after taking the case to court.

On Thursday, McHenry County Circuit Court Judge David Gervais granted Marian Central Catholic High School student Jimmy Mastny and his wrestling coach, Jordan Blanton, with a Temporary Restraining Order.

Mastny had never competed in a high school wrestling match but was disqualified by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) last month for allegedly violating recruiting rules. Blanton was also ruled ineligible to coach for the 2023-24 season.

However, what unfolded in court Thursday afternoon put them back on the mat when a judge sided with the coach and student-athlete.

Mastny’s mom tells FOX 32 Chicago that he has been wrestling since he was 8 years old. Previously home-schooled, he's been looking forward to competing since shadowing at Marian Central Catholic High School last May.

"He’s thriving, straight As, he’s earning awards," said Renee Mastny, Jimmy Mastny’s mom.

The student is from Oregon, Illinois, which is outside the 30-mile radius of the private school that the IHSA enforces.

Over the summer, Mastny moved in with a family friend who lives near the high school. His mom even transferred guardianship to her.

Renee Mastny says their families have been friends for years, but here's the catch – the woman who took Mastny in is the wrestling coach's mom.

After learning of the situation last month, the IHSA ruled that Mastny and Coach Blanton violated by-law 3.070: ‘Recruiting of Athletes.’

"Heartbreak," said Renee Mastny.

Blanton was ruled ineligible to coach for one year, and Mastny was disqualified from competing for all four years.

"It was the first time, that I could find, anytime in the IHSA history that they had banned an incoming freshman, not just for this year, but all four years," Joe Trost, student-athlete advocate.

Renee Mastny says Coach Blanton was not involved in their decision to relocate the student.

"I think the rules that they have make sense, they’re pretty straightforward and we try to follow them to a tee," said Blanton.

Blanton says he felt confident in their case, and along with Mastny, filed an injunction against the IHSA. On Thursday, a judge granted them with a Temporary Restraining Order, allowing Mastny to compete and Blanton to coach – at least until their next court date.

"I was excited," said Blanton. "This has been a really hard situation."

On Thursday, the IHSA released the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago:

"The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) respects the decision earlier today by the Honorable David Gervais of the 22nd Judicial Circuit granting a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining enforcement of the IHSA Board of Directors ruling. It is the duty of the IHSA to uphold the by-laws that our member high schools have put into place, and we will seek to continue to do that as the legal process continues. Due to the ongoing litigation, we will have no further comment at this time."

Mastny is eligible to compete in the school's next match, hosted by Marist High School on Friday afternoon.

A status hearing is set for Jan. 5, 2024.