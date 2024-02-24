Suburban Home Show in Suffern highlights latest home and garden trends

SUFFERN — Hundreds of businesses from across the Hudson Valley region have returned to Rockland Community College to show off the latest home and gardening trends.

On Friday, the Suburban Home Show opened for its 36th year, and features businesses that specialize in pools and landscaping, home renovations, home decor and home services.

Peter Katz, president of Good Living Expositions (whose family has organized the event for decades) said the home show has grown from 12 vendors in 1988 to about 250 booths.

What's the most popular trend at Suburban Home Show in Suffern?

This year. energy saving is the most popular topic as homeowners look for ways to save money. Solar, generators, energy-efficient windows, heating and cooling systems are the most sought-after products, according to Katz.

“Everybody wants to save money by being more energy efficient,” He said. “I genuinely believe the home show helps local business and there is still a place for face-to-face market.”

Andrew Kane, solar educator at PLUGPV, is among the vendors that promote solar energy. He said many homeowners are looking for alternatives to lower their utility bills and solar energy is a good option.

Story continues after gallery.

More: What kind of house will $600K get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

John Necroto, representative from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said the agency provides home assessments and recommendations on how to make energy efficient improvements. Some New Yorkers may qualify for tax credits based on their household income, according to the state website.

The home show will run over the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 pm on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Rockland Community College Field House, 145 College Rd, Suffern.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY's Suburban Home Show highlights latest home and garden trends