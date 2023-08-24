Suburban Kansas City woman allegedly dumped ‘bloody body’ in yard, cleaned crime scene

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a suburban Kansas City woman who was arrested Monday evening when a passerby witnessed a “bloody body” being left by someone in a front yard.

Kaundria A. Morrison, 50, of Raytown, faces a single count of first-degree domestic assault, causing serious physical injury, in Jackson County Circuit Court. The offense is a Class A felony that carries a range of punishment between 10 and 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Raytown police were called shortly before 5 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff after a 911 caller reported seeing a person drag a body out of a house.

Responding officers located a critically injured woman, whose name is withheld from court documents, in a yard there. She had a large gash on her forehead, and officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The wounded woman suffered injuries that were believed to be life-threatening. As of Wednesday, a spokesperson for Raytown police said she remained in the hospital.

As police were investigating Monday, a Raytown police officer noticed an open door at a house that had a trail of blood leading up to it, according to court documents.

After the officer announced his presence as police, Morrison emerged in the hallway and was taken into custody. She had a red discoloration on her shirt and was wearing clear plastic gloves at the time, authorities said.

In the house, police found apparent blood in a hallway, a living area and on a doorway.

A search warrant yielded a hammer “covered in blood” that was discovered on an end table. Crime scene investigators also found a broom with blood in its bristles that showed an apparent “attempt to clean up blood inside of the residence,” a Raytown detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

Morrison declined to be interviewed by police, according to the affidavit.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney representing Morrison. She made an initial court appearance on the assault charge Wednesday, where a judge ordered she be screened for legal representation by the Missouri Public Defender’s Office.

An arrest warrant issued Tuesday calls for Morrison to be held on a $300,000 bond, or 10% secured. An online booking log showed Morrison was being held in the Jackson County jail.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30 for a bond review hearing.