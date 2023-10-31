Suburban man brought AR-15 loaded with 'penetrator rounds' to Halloween party, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Beach Park man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly bringing an AR-15 loaded with "penetrator rounds" to a Halloween party in Antioch.

Around 10 p.m., Antioch police responded to a loud noise complaint about a party in the 200 block of Ida Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they obsevered a crowd of more than 300 people.

Antioch police called in some backup and began dispersing the crowd, which took more than four hours to completely clear the area.

When all was said and done, one person was taken into custody. Tabiest Hearton, a convicted felon on probation for a previous weapons charge, was found to be in possession of an assault weapon that was loaded with green tip .223 rounds – known as "penetrator rounds" which have the ability to pierce through hard targets. The firearm was found on the floorboard of his vehicle with the safety disengaged, according to police.

The 23-year-old was charged with four felonies:

Three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

One count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Hearton faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He appeared in court on Sunday and was ordered held without bond.

Police also say that the party was thrown by the same individuals who have been causing similar disturbances in other communities throughout Lake County. The Antioch party was organized by people from outside the village.

Antioch police say more charges could be coming down the pipeline.

"Any property owner in our community that allows these types of lawless and dangerous events to take place will be subject to the full resources of our department and legal team," said Police Chief Geoffery Guttschow.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Antioch police at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.