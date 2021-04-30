Suburban Propane Partners LP Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.38 per share and the market cap of $961.7 million, Suburban Propane Partners LP stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Suburban Propane Partners LP is shown in the chart below.





Because Suburban Propane Partners LP is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Suburban Propane Partners LP is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Suburban Propane Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Suburban Propane Partners LP over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Suburban Propane Partners LP has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.1 billion and earnings of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin of 12.80% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Suburban Propane Partners LP's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Suburban Propane Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Suburban Propane Partners LP is -2.9%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Suburban Propane Partners LP's return on invested capital is 6.39, and its cost of capital is 5.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Suburban Propane Partners LP is shown below:

In summary, Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Suburban Propane Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

