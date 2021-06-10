Suburban residents want to break from Atlanta and create own police force

Residents in a suburban town within Atlanta are seeking to split from the city and create their own police force to combat rising crime and a recent string of shooting incidents.

The Buckhead City Committee, a group of neighbors that includes "lobbyists, attorneys, legislators and experts," is set to demand emergency meetings with the Atlanta-area officials to become its own municipality. Leaders of the organization also want to establish their own law enforcement division to address and prevent criminal activity more adequately.

"Given everything that's been going on here, it's getting worse and worse and worse," Bill White, the CEO of the Buckhead City Committee, told Fox News on Wednesday. "So, what we're doing because of the murders going through the roof and the attempted murders and the lack of leadership and nothing changing — the insanity continues — is we're demanding emergency hearings on our cityhood bills."

"People believe truly that this is an emergency — that's the message I'm getting — and that we are living in a war zone," he added. "My friends will not go to the gas station to pump gas, especially if they have the children in the car."

Over the weekend, a man named Andrew Worrell was shot while taking a walk in Buckhead. The 41-year-old's wife, Anne Pearce Worrell, posted a picture of him at a local hospital with an update on this condition.

One day later, a man was shot and killed at a hotel in Buckhead. His brother was subsequently charged in connection to his death.

White said the volume of 911 calls in recent months has overwhelmed authorities, though he does not blame police for the uptick in violence.

"You will never hear us knocking the police. It's not their fault," he told Fox News.

The Atlanta Police Department's most recent data indicated the city has experienced a 63% jump in murder, a 108% uptick in rape, a 29% increase in aggravated assault, and a 38% uptick in car thefts, compared to the same time frame in 2020.

In December, residents introduced the "Buckhead Security Plan," which called for a host of different policies to address crime. The Buckhead City Committee's new initiatives are far more drastic.

The city of Atlanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

