How this suburban school board became the hottest issue in the Virginia governor's race

Earlier this year, Loudoun County Public Schools, a Virginia district in the suburbs of Washington, released a plan to make its campuses more equitable and inclusive, following a nationwide trend.

Now, the fallout from those initiatives, and the heavily criticized school board that authorized them, is at the crux of one of the country's highest-profile gubernatorial races. Loudoun County, home of the nation's highest median household income, has become a tinderbox: Meetings have spiraled into violence, accusations of student sexual assault are dominating headlines, and some parents have sued the school board over the district’s equity initiatives.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is set to square off against Republican Glenn Youngkin in what’s become a bitter referendum on school board controversies across the country. School districts have become America’s latest political battleground, with conservatives frequently waging war over diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that many districts adopted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the country’s most recent racial reckoning.

Loudoun’s school politics are defining the governor's election – a dead heat according to the latest USA TODAY Poll – and could force a political shift in Virginia. The two candidates disagree over everything from whether to restrict reading material in Virginia's schools to who should be allowed to use girls' and boys' bathrooms. As Nov. 2 creeps closer, many are wondering if Virginia will be a preview of what’s to come in national races in years ahead.

Loudoun is “exactly the kind of place where you have two groups of people with really strong feelings,” said Vladimir Kogan, a political science professor at Ohio State University who’s studied school board politics. Loudoun, whose district was one of the last in the nation to desegregate, has diversified in recent decades, helping to drive Virginia’s evolution into a purple state.

The pandemic, according to Kogan, fueled the growing wave of school board-related activism. “There is, unfortunately, a strategic effort by both candidates to weaponize parent anxieties,” he said, ranging from school curriculum to student safety.

Battle over critical race theory, gender-inclusive bathrooms

Amid school board chaos across the country, Loudon has become particularly prickly, as Youngkin and McAuliffe argue about so-called critical race theory, the potential banning of books like Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and how to navigate COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Another major point of contention: The school's equity initiatives include a recently adopted policy allowing transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity. This became particularly fraught – even becoming a talking point in Congress – after recent reports of two alleged sexual assaults at Loudoun schools.

Scott Smith, the father of one of the alleged victims, told reporters that the perpetrator was a “gender fluid” student wearing a skirt. (The perpetrator’s gender identity hasn’t been confirmed by authorities, and the assault, which happened in a bathroom, allegedly occurred before the gender-inclusive policy went into effect.) Smith was arrested after a school board meeting earlier this year and dragged from the building by police.

On Monday a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to sustain the charges against the alleged perpetrator, but did not weigh in on the person's gender identity. Students staged multiple walkouts this week to advocate for sexual assault victims and demand school safety reforms.

Parents on both sides of the debate are furious about what’s going on in their community.

Greg Moulthrop, a Republican who’s running to represent a district that includes part of Loudoun in Virginia’s House of Delegates, said he got into the race specifically because of what he considers a decline in Loudoun County schools. He blames the decline, in part, on the school's DEI initiatives.

"Racism is bad, yes," Moulthorp said. "But my kids, and other kids, have not thought about another kid’s skin color until now. Now my kid is mentioning, ‘My friend is Black; does he not want to play with me?’ Just give it a break!

"Whether you want to believe critical race theory is being taught in school or not, there’s so much of an emphasis on social and emotional learning. ... We do have declining test scores, and I attribute a lot of that to the distraction of social and emotional learning."

On the liberal side, parents formed the Facebook group “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County,” whose members compiled a list identifying parents opposed to the district’s equity initiatives. One member proposed hacking opponents’ websites.

Conservative activists have been flocking to early voting sites to collect signatures on petitions to recall members of the school board.

Loudoun 4 All, a parent group that supports equity initiatives, has been trying to counter that campaign, handing out one-page fliers. "We don't believe that calling for recalls of the school board – attacking people and trying to undermine duly elected officials – is the way that we fix the problems at LCPS,” said Rasha Saad, a parent of two Loudon County students and president of Loudoun 4 All.

In nearly two decades of being an engaged Loudoun parent, Katrece Nolen said she’s never seen so much attention around school curriculum.

“Who watched school board meetings before 2020?” said Nolen, who is running for a vacant school board seat with the endorsement of the county Democratic committee. “No one.”

Vote-rich area crucial to both parties

Loudoun County has drawn national attention because of its proximity to Washington, Nolen said. "People who had an awareness of the political cycle seized on an opportunity to take what began in summer 2020, a discussion on race, and say, 'Let’s change the narrative from ‘stop the steal’ to ‘anti-CRT,'" she said. "The powers that be were looking to see if they could take the national conversation and make it local."

That strategy makes sense, she said, particularly in a vote-rich area critical to both parties in both state and national elections.

Loudoun has been in the spotlight for race-related controversies before: In February 2019, to commemorate Black History Month, an LCPS elementary school played a runaway slave “game” that involved an obstacle course meant to represent the Underground Railroad. Controversy erupted after that, but parents came together, Nolen said, in discussions organized by the board and other school leaders. Those talks ultimately sparked the DEI initiative.

“You didn’t see parents doing then what they’re doing now. Screaming and calling people names, standing on chairs, that was not the norm,” Nolen said. “We all need to go back to what we learned in elementary school, which is how to have a conversation without throwing a tantrum.”

Nolen believes a return to civility is possible – so long as the people in charge demand it.

“The school board needs to make sure decorum returns,” Nolen said. “It’s not about silencing anyone. It’s about, ‘We want to actually hear you, but you need to speak in a tone where I can hear. Yelling and screaming are not those tones.’”

Many, if not most, of the most vocal activists in school board wars across the country aren’t even parents, said Kogan, the Ohio State political science professor. Notably, a Fox News commentator reportedly rented a room in Loudoun for $1 so he could comment at the county’s school board meetings.

Such parachuting is true of much of the activism riling communities across the country. Proud Boys demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, for example, often featured out-of-towners.

“For most of the loudest activists, it's really not about the interests of kids,” Kogan said. “It's really about adult politics.”

Elite politicians have leveraged the Loudoun controversies as “a wedge issue,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to win back the suburbs.”

