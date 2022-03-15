Suburban supply rep charged in scheme to give $75,000 in iPads, gift cards to CPS principal for personal use

A suburban sales representative has been indicted in Chicago federal court in an alleged scheme to falsify purchase orders for a North Side public elementary school and provide iPhones, iPads and prepaid gift cards to the principal and other school officials for personal use.

Debra Bannack, 62, of Schaumburg, was the fourth person to be charged in the ongoing investigation of fraud at Brennemann Elementary School, including the former principal, Sarah Jackson Abedelal, and two of her underlings.

An indictment returned Monday charged Bannack with four counts of wire fraud and mail fraud, which each carry a maximum prison term of 20 years. An arraignment in U.S. District Court has not yet been set, and it was not immediately known whether Bannack had hired an attorney.

According to the nine-page indictment, Bannack was an account executive for an unnamed Schaumburg-based vendor that had contracts to supply Brennemann with paper, printer toner and other school supplies.

Bannack allegedly conspired with Abedelal to falsify records to make it appear that the supplies had been delivered, when thousands of dollars had been diverted instead to purchase iPads, iPhones and gift cards for personal use, according to the indictment.

As a result of the scheme, Bannack and the CPS employees fraudulently misappropriated approximately $75,000 in Chicago Public Schools funds, the indictment stated. A lawyer for Bannack could not immediately be reached.

The school’s former assistant principal, Jennifer McBride, and former business manager, William Jackson, are also facing charges.

Abedelal, meanwhile, was first charged in July in a 10-count wire fraud indictment alleging a separate seven-year scheme to have employees file for overtime they didn’t work and kick back at least $200,000 to her.

Abedelal was the principal of the Buena Park neighborhood school for about 12 years until 2019, when the CPS inspector general began investigating reports of wrongdoing.

According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, after investigators visited Brennemann in March 2019, McBride directed Abedelal “to buy a ‘burner’ phone” so that they could conceal their communications from the inspector general.

Abedelal’s attorney, Dena Singer, has previously said in a statement that Abedelal “is a wonderful friend and family to everybody who knows her, and she is looking forward to putting this episode behind her.”

Brennemann, in the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue, serves just over 400 prekindergarten through eighth grade students. The school’s motto is, “Where high standards and excellence are the expectations,” according to its website.

