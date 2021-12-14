Suburban New York cop among half-dozen charged in sex-trafficking of underage girls from Mexico

A suburban police officer and five Queens residents were charged Tuesday with luring underage Mexican girls to New York before forcing them into prostitution, with the corrupt cop accused of accepting sex from the young victims as payment.

The long-running operation, dating back almost 20 years, involved a pair of Queens-based schemes: the Ced-Hernandez sex trafficking organization brought the young women to New York with false promises of a better life, authorities charged. And the Godinez prostitution operation drove the victims to meet with clients including Wayne Peiffer, a police officer in Putnam County, authorities said.

According to authorities, the young women were at times delivered to the 48-year-old cop for sex at the Village of Brewster Police Station.

“The defendants conspired to lure young women and minor girls to travel to the United States based on false promises of a better life and forced them into prostitution once they arrived,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

“The defendants allegedly received assistance in carrying out this conspiracy from a corrupt police officer who traded the honor of his badge and sworn oath for free sexual services.”

The other defendants, all of Queens, were identified as Luiz Elvira Cardona, 33; Roberto Cesar Cid Dominguez, 54; Christian Noe Godinez, 42; Blanca Hernandez Morales, 51; and Jose Facundo Zarate, 32. Godeniz remained on the lam as his co-conspirators were brought in for their initial court appearances in Brooklyn Federal Court.

“I’m innocent, your honor,” Dominguez declared in Spanish at a virtual court appearance where he and Blanca Morales both pleaded not guilty.

The evidence against Peiffer “is overwhelming ... (and) includes not only witness testimony but also communications between (him) and members of the organization,” court documents charged. Authorities cited more than 400 text messages between the cop and Godinez, who allegedly drove the young women to meet with Peiffer for sex.

He was additionally accused of giving the two organizations “advanced warning of law enforcement and intervening to prevent arrest,” court documents charged.

Court papers detailed how the conspirators used force, threats, fraud and coercion to convince the young women before smuggling them into the United States and bringing them to New York. They were then taken to meet with prostitution clients across New York State, officials alleged.