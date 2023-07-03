Suburban New York police officer accused of making hoax threats against herself

A suburban New York police officer sent herself a series of vile, menacing text messages and claimed she'd been the target of harassment by colleagues, prosecutors said.

Ossining police officer Emily Hirshowitz, 36, made reports to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office dating back to May last year, detailing anonymous, threatening messages she'd been allegedly receiving, according to a criminal complaint filed in White Plains City Court last week.

Hirshowitz had said "a fellow police officer or multiple police officers at my department are involved," according to a complaint written by Westchester County DA's criminal investigator Michael Garcia.

Emily Hirshowitz was the Rotary Club of Ossining's 2018 Employee of the Year. (Ossining Police Dept. )

The expletive-laced texts urged her to take her own life and called her "stupid," “useless” and a “reject.”

But investigators discovered the texts were sent from phone numbers linked to Hirshowitz using apps that had her email and IP addresses associated with them, the complaint said.

She's been charged with three counts of allegedly offering a false instrument for filing and four counts of false reporting an incident.

Hirshowitz's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

And of three publicly listed phone numbers linked to Hirshowitz, two were disconnected and one caller said it was a wrong number.

The officer is on administrative leave from her job, said an Ossining Police Department representative, who declined further comment.

She was arrested Wednesday, and her next court appearance is set for July 12.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com