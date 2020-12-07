The Suburbs Helped Elect Biden. Can They Give Democrats the Senate, Too?

Astead W. Herndon
The Cobb County Republican headquarters in Marietta, Ga. on Oct. 27, 2020. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
The Cobb County Republican headquarters in Marietta, Ga. on Oct. 27, 2020. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

DECATUR, Ga. — President Donald Trump bet his reelection on a very specific vision of the American suburb: a 2020 edition of Mayfield from “Leave It to Beaver” in which residents are white, resent minorities, and prioritize their economic well-being over all other concerns.

The bet fell far short. Trump lost ground with suburban voters across the country. And particularly in Georgia, where rapidly changing demographics have made it the most racially diverse political battleground in the country, his pitch has been at odds with reality.

From the inner suburbs surrounding Atlanta and extending to the traditionally conservative exurbs, Democrats benefited from two big changes: Black, Latino and Asian residents moving into formerly white communities and an increase in the number of white, college-educated moderates and conservatives who have soured on Trump.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Those factors helped President-elect Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992. And Senate runoff elections in January will test whether those Biden voters backed his agenda or simply sought to remove a uniquely divisive incumbent. Although Trump is not on the ballot next month, he is very much involved in the race, and he has not moderated his message despite his chastening at the ballot box. The hope is, to some degree, that the pitch that fell short with suburban voters last month will work when Democratic control of the Senate is at stake.

“Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country,” Trump told the crowd at a rally Saturday in Valdosta, Georgia. “And I will tell you this, socialist is just the beginning for these people. These people want to go further than socialism. They want to go into a communistic form of government.”

Trump was campaigning on behalf of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who each have distinct political brands that could pose a challenge for Democrats. It is a challenge Democrats are seeking to overcome, especially among suburban voters, by keeping Trump front and center.

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate who finished about 2 percentage points behind Perdue, which sent their race to a runoff, makes this case at almost every campaign stop: If the Senate stays in Republican hands, it will block the change Georgia voted for when it elected Biden.

Carolyn Bourdeaux is the only Democrat to flip a House district this year. She won in Atlanta’s northeast suburbs and, like Biden, embraced her background as an ideological moderate and bipartisan deal-maker.

“The Biden effect was probably split-ticket voters," she said.

Runoffs, she said, are about turnout, not party-crossing voters throwing a president out.

“You get your people to vote,” she said. “So one of the things you need to have is a real, robust grassroots field operation.”

Bourdeaux’s win — and Biden’s — cracked a code for Democrats in the South, and highlights the changing nature of Atlanta’s suburban electorate, which has helped the party succeed. It was an effort ignited by neighborhood-level organizers, accelerated by an unpopular president, and carried over the finish line because of changes in Atlanta’s inner suburbs and throughout the state’s smaller cities, which showed significant swings toward Biden.

In Atlanta, long known colloquially as the “Black Mecca” for its concentration of Black wealth and political power, the proportion of white residents has steadily grown. In the suburbs, Black residents who have moved outward and a diverse collection of new arrivals have fueled Democratic change. That includes a growing Latino population, an influx of Asian Americans, and college-educated white voters who may have supported Trump in 2016 but turned against him.

The result is a swing state where the “typical” suburban voter can take many forms. There is Kim Hall, a 56-year-old woman who moved to suburban Cobb County eight years ago from Texas and attended a rally for Ossoff in Kennesaw. And Ali Hossain, a 63-year-old doctor who brags about his children and cares about the economy; he attended an event for Ossoff in Decatur. He is also an immigrant from Bangladesh who has begun organizing for state and national candidates.

“Asian and South Asian — we’re becoming big here,” Hossain said. “This time was history. When I went to early vote I saw thousands of people in line. People were fed up with Trump.”

In Henry County, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta, Biden improved on his party’s performance in 2016 by nearly five times. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton bested Trump by 4 percentage points. In 2020, Biden won by more than 20 points.

Michael Burns, chair of the Henry County Democratic Party, said he expected some drop-off in interest from general election to runoff. Instead, he has been overwhelmed with investment from national groups and more local organizers than he knows what to do with.

For the runoff, “we’ve had to turn volunteers away,” Burns said.

This is part of a larger shift, said Robert Silverstein, a Democratic political strategist who has worked on several Georgia races. Some assume suburban voters are universally moderate and white, not members of the party’s diverse base or progressives. Silverstein said for Democrats to win the runoffs in January and keep winning in places like Georgia, they have to both energize and persuade.

He noted that in 1992, when Bill Clinton carried the state, more affluent suburbs in Atlanta were “blood red.” Today, he said, the coalitions are vastly different.

Still, the patchwork that made the 2020 Democratic coalition possible is nascent and fragile, and could be defeated by an energized Republican electorate. Both Democratic Senate candidates will have to improve on their showings in November, when the Rev. Raphael Warnock beat a split Republican field and Ossoff ran firmly behind Biden.

Republicans are confident their base will turn out and the prospect of the unified Democratic government under Biden will put off some conservatives fearful of fiscal and cultural change.

The locations of their campaign events are a tell of their priorities: Republicans have largely steered clear of the Atlanta metro region to focus on increasing turnout in more rural portions of the state. On Saturday, both candidates rallied with Trump in Valdosta. The city, which is near Florida and has a large military community, is geographically three hours from Atlanta but even further in terms of pace and culture.

Democrats are hoping Trump’s involvement leads to a backlash that helps them consolidate the suburban vote. Last week, in a steady stream of public events, Ossoff hammered the Republican response to the coronavirus pandemic to Asian American voters in Decatur, a city in DeKalb County, near Atlanta. During an event near a local university in Cobb County, another changing suburban region, he called Perdue a coward for refusing to debate him and has been critical of Loeffler as well.

“We’re running against like the Bonnie and Clyde of political corruption in America,” Ossoff said.

Some Georgia Republicans have privately expressed discomfort with Loeffler and Perdue, who have hewed closely to Trump and all but abandoned outreach to the moderate center in favor of an all-base turnout strategy.

Whit Ayres, a veteran Republican pollster in Georgia, said Republican erosion in the inner suburbs — and to a lesser degree the conservative exurbs — has blunted the advantage Republicans have enjoyed in runoff elections. While white evangelicals and religious conservatives remain a core of the Republican base, and make up a portion of the suburban electorate, some Republicans worry that such issue-driven voters may be put off by the senators’ willingness to dip into Trump-induced conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Ayres said both sides have hurdles to overcome before January. Republicans have a president who is sowing discord within their party, and Democrats need to mobilize communities that have typically sat out nonpresidential elections. They cannot, he said, count on the same coalition that turned out in November.

“Are these now permanent Democratic voters? No, not at all,” he said. “They’re in transition, and they were put off in large part by the conduct and behavior of the president.”

Both Democratic candidates, the state Democratic Party and outside groups have put together daily canvassing efforts to register and mobilize voters — again. Democrats have also taken notice of polling that shows Ossoff doing worse against Perdue than Warnock is faring against Loeffler.

Few expect the drop-off to be so significant that the parties will split the Senate seats in the end. Much more likely is two Democratic wins or two Republican ones, a contest determined by whether liberals can match an energized conservative electorate that has often been insurmountable in lower-turnout runoff elections in the state.

“Definitely demographics are changing. And the white folks, the higher educated voters in Fulton and Cobb counties, they became very anti-Trump very quickly,” said Silverstein, the Democratic strategist. “My hope, as a Democrat operative, is that they remain that way. But that’s the challenge here. There’s still a lot of Republicans in these suburbs.”

Last week in Alpharetta, just north of Atlanta, a “Stop the Steal” protest underscored the state’s messy political landscape and sent a mixed message to suburban voters.

“We’re not going to vote on Jan. 5 on another machine made by China,” said L. Lin Wood, the attorney who has become a conservative hero in recent weeks by echoing the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud. He challenged Perdue and Loeffler to be more vocal about overturning the election.

At Ossoff's event in Kennesaw, several of his supporters found statements like Wood’s worrying, and a sign that each part of their state — the cities, suburbs and rural areas — is changing in ways that show Georgians are further apart than ever.

Tamekia Bell, a 39-year-old who moved back to the northwest suburb of Smyrna after years in the Washington area, said it is up to the voters who delivered for Biden in November to deliver again.

“That hope we feel,” Bell said. “It won’t mean anything if Biden gets in there and can’t do anything.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • Thousands of anti-Lukashenko protesters march in Belarus, hundreds detained

    Thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarus capital Minsk and elsewhere on Sunday as weekly protests demanding the resignation of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko continued, prompting police to detain more than 300 people. Belarus, a country of 9.5 million that Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which Lukashenko said he won. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has shrugged off the scale of protests, saying they are sponsored by the West, and shown little signs of willingness to start a dialogue with the opposition.

  • Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra's lack of medical expertise makes him a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • Trump demands names of Congressional Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s election victory

    ‘I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight’

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Remains Of Four Pearl Harbor Sailors ID'd as Nation Marks 79th Anniversary of Attacks

    The remains of four sailors, including two brothers, killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters

    Video shared online shows police moving in on the protesters and hitting them with batons. One protester was reportedly arrested. Protesters say they are opposed to Garcetti, who co-chaired Biden's campaign, based on his handling of issues such as homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic.