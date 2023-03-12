In the suburbs of Moscow, more relatives complain that the mobilised are tossed like cannon fodder

Relatives of the mobilised invaders from the Moscow Oblast recorded a video appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in which they asked for the return of their sons and husbands from the assault units.

Source: "Meduza" regarding the Telegram channel "Mobilizatsia. Novosti".

Details: According to the women, their relatives were mobilised in September 2022. For the next three months, they were trained as gunners. At the end of December, the service members were sent to the combat zone in Ukraine, where they waited for another two months to be armed. After that, relatives say, the mobilised were verbally notified that they were now assault infantry, after which they were transferred to the front line.

Quote from relatives: "Our mobilised men are tossed like cannon fodder to storm fortified areas. Five men against a hundred well-armed enemy men."

More details: The women ask to recall soldiers from the front and provide them with tools and ammunition. At the same time, as usual in such appeals, they do not see anything wrong with their relatives going to a foreign country to seize territory and kill people.

A video appeal of the mobilised from the 580th separate howitzer artillery division appeared online. They said they arrived in the so-called "DPR" on 31 December. On 1 March, they were announced to be seconded to the 114th Assault Infantry Regiment. On 9 March, the first 15 people were sent to the assault. In their appeal, the mobilised asked Putin to "understand this situation" and recall them from the front line.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!