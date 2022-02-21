Subway action plan takes effect after violent weekend

Associated Press

Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to win the event after finishing second as a rookie. Houston rookie Jalen Green and Orlando guard Cole Anthony failed to advance.