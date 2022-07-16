NYC Subway cleaners fight off NYPD cops after gun found in car

Two off-duty MTA subway cleaners were arrested Friday for fighting with police after a gun was found in their car, police said.

Gentry Pugh, 52, and Shamecca Heywood, 30, were sitting in a car outside the Whole Foods Market at N. 3rd St. and Bedford Ave. in Greenpoint when a police officer approached their car at 10 a.m. and inquired if they knew anything about a recent assault in the area.

As he talked to the two cleaners, he spotted a handgun in the vehicle, authorities said.

The cop ordered the two out of the car, but Pugh refused and resisted arrest, police said. Heywood defended her co-worker by punching and shoving another officer who raced to the scene.

Both were taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Pugh is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, cops said.

Heywood is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration.

Their arraignments in Brooklyn Criminal Court are pending Saturday.