Subway dancer stabbed in random attack on L train

A break dancer putting on a show for tips on a Manhattan L train was stabbed by straphanger in a random attack, police said Friday.

The 22-year-old victim was on the Brooklyn-bound train heading into the Third Ave. station about 1:45 p.m. Thursday when an unidentified man lunged at him with a knife, cops said.

The suspect stabbed the dancer in the buttocks and arm before running off the train, cops said.

The victim remained on the train until he reached the Bedford Ave. station, where he disembarked and sought medical attention. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

Cops recovered the knife and were looking for the assailant Friday. No arrests have been made.

The attack comes amid a massive spike in assaults in transit, where serious crime was up by 75% so far this year.

Last year, the NYPD investigated 461 underground assaults across the city — 102 more than in 2020. That was the highest number of assaults counted since 1997, when police counted 501 subway attacks, NYPD and MTA officials said.

At a virtual “State of the NYPD” breakfast held Tuesday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed to make the subway safe for commuters.

New York’s top cop said 1,000 more cops are deployed into the system every day, conducting more than 70,000 station inspections in the past five weeks and creating “a blanket of public safety that riders, at all hours of the day and night, can see and feel as they make their way to and from school, work or home.”

“The subway system is for everyone,” she explained. “It is the lifeblood of our city. It must be — and it will be — safe.”

Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul on Friday were expected to outline a new plan to handle homelessness and violence in the subways.