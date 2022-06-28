Subway employee pushed 5-year-old son under counter before being shot, family says

A Subway employee remains in critical condition after she was shot at a southwest Atlanta Subway.

Police said the gunman was upset because his sandwich had too much mayonnaise on it.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Markham Street.

Two women were shot, and one of them died.

Police said they were able to track down the gunman thanks to a tip.

Police said the woman who was killed was 26 years old.

A relative told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the other victim, 24-year-old Jada Statum, was hit twice after she pushed her son under the counter to keep him from being hurt.

Al Bailey, co-owner of the Subway, said that a third worker shot at the gunman.

Statum’s sister told Jones that she was hit twice and is in the ICU.

Atlanta police officers said that this was a case of someone with a gun who didn’t know how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.

Jones talked to Statum’s uncle, who said that her son witnessed his mother get shot and that she is doing all right.

Police have not released the name of the person they arrested or the charges he faces. The co-owner did not release the name of the worker who was killed because he’s waiting on the next of kin to be notified.

Police said they are still looking through video and interviewing witnesses.

