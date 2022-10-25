Subway horror: man, 20, dragged to death after getting clothes stuck in NYC train doors

NEW YORK — A young man was killed Monday when a piece of his clothing got stuck in the doors of a Manhattan subway train, according to police.

The 20-year-old was trying to board the southbound 1 train at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station on the Upper West Side when he got stuck in the doors before he could get in around 5 p.m., cops said.

The man could not break free as the train dragged him, causing him to fall. The train then struck him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.