Subway muggers beat woman, rob man at knifepoint in Herald Square

A group of six subway bandits attacked a couple on a downtown 1 Train Sunday night, beating and threatening them with knives before fleeing empty-handed, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were riding the train near 7th Ave. and W. 34th street when four men armed with a kitchen knife and a switchblade confronted the man, demanding his shoes, cell phone and wallet, cops said.

The female suspects attacked the woman, repeatedly punching her in the face while trying to snatch her cell phone. The female victim held on, but the man handed over his wallet and cell phone to the group, authorities said.

The robbers fled the train at W. 28th Street and are being sought by police.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries to her face, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.