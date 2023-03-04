Subway’s Potential $10 Billion Sale Draws Goldman, Bain: Sky
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm and Bain Capital are among parties interested in acquiring the sandwich chain Subway, Sky News said.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bain, along with private equity firms TDR Capital and TPG, have tabled indicative offers for Subway, the news outlet reported Saturday, citing unidentified people close to the process.
Subway, based in Milford, Connecticut, is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. With about 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries, it is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chains.
