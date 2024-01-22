Subway restaurant closes in downtown Oneonta

Jan. 22—The Subway restaurant in downtown Oneonta has closed its doors, papered its windows and removed the business sign from above its entrance.

The building at 192 Main St. is currently being renovated by owner Springbrook, a nonprofit which provides support and services to people with developmental disabilities, into a mixed-use building called the Ford on Main.

Springbrook spokesperson Michael Basso said Monday, Jan. 22 that it was the Subway franchisee's choice not to renew the lease.

Although the store has been closed for a couple of weeks, the last day of the lease is Jan. 29.

"We are sorry to see them go," Basso said via email. "Subway was a long-term, excellent tenant of the building. The building has great tenants, and our intention has always been for them to remain."

Although a new tenant hasn't been identified yet, Springbrook anticipates having a new retail tenant by spring, he said.

The Subway location at the Mirabito convenience store on Route 23 is run by a different franchisee, and operations weren't affected by the closure of the downtown location.

Subway did not return a request for comment on the status of the Main Street store nor the name of the franchise owner Monday.

The Main Street Subway location has been operating since at least 1989, according to the lease. The remaining business tenants in the building include Latte Lounge, Key Bank and Green Toad Bookstore.

Springbrook finalized the purchase of the building, 186 to 212 Main St., in July 2022, according to Daily Star archives.

The $8.9 million project keeps existing retail space on the lower floors while the upper two stories are being converted into 24 studio or one-bedroom apartments, with four units reserved as integrated housing for people receiving services from the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

Renovations also include the addition of an elevator to give all building residents access to Main Street and Water Street, as well as renovations to the pass-through area from Main Street to the municipal parking lot located on Water Street.

Springbrook funded the purchase and planned the renovations through various funding sources, including a city of Oneonta grant, a city of Oneonta Downtown Revitalization grant, an Empire State Development grant, Community Preservation Corporation funding, NYS Homes and Community Renewal financing and the Berkshire Bank Historical Tax Credit.

Basso said Monday that construction on the residential units "looks really good."

Springbrook also is pursuing the purchase of a building on Main Street in Cooperstown. Neither Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh nor Springbrook has disclosed the address.

Basso said that the Cooperstown project is still in the due diligence and approval phase, but has to potential to create community based, integrated housing opportunities.

Springbrook is in conversations with the developer, the village of Cooperstown and the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, he added.