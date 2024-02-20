LANSING — Lansing police are investigating a Monday armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in the 1800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant about 8:50 p.m. after a suspect demanded money and fled the scene.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, LPD Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Tuesday.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or say what type of weapon was used in the robbery.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Subway restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing robbed