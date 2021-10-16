Subway says a worker who filmed himself stamping on sandwich fillings and placing them on a toilet seat has been fired

The worker uploaded a series of videos to YouTube. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

A Subway franchise worker who filmed himself vandalizing a store has been fired, Newsweek reported.

A spokesperson for Subway confirmed the firing with the franchisee after the videos surfaced.

The man can be seen in various videos stepping on food and decorating a toilet seat with deli meats.

A Subway franchise worker who filmed himself trashing one of the sandwich chain's locations in Providence, Rhode Island, has been fired, according to reports.

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Subway confirmed that the man was an employee at one of its franchises and said he was sacked when the videos surfaced.

The man, who goes by the name Jumanne Way, posted a series of YouTube videos, including one uploaded on Friday.

In one clip, he shows himself deliberately stepping on sandwich fillings placed in silver tubs and decorating a toilet seat with deli meats. He then treads on every tub before putting them back on the counter.

Other actions include dumping salad ingredients, including lettuce, tomatoes, and peppers on the bathroom floor and toilet. He also threw trays of bread on the floor and stamped on them.

At the end of one video, Way spoke into the camera, claiming he didn't want to commit vandalism. "This is not what I want to do. See all of this, this is not what I want for myself," he said.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: "Unfortunately, I'm a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms."

He added that he was worried about being convicted of a crime but noted that it was "a decision I made over time."

At the time of writing, one of the videos had been upvoted more than 14,000 times on Reddit.

Subway did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In the statement to Newsweek, the Subway spokesperson said: "Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don't condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas."

It added: "While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee's actions."

Other reports of vandalism in US restaurants have surfaced in recent months. In September, a California burger joint banned customers under 18 unless they were accompanied by an adult after the owners said young people stuck candy to the ceiling.

