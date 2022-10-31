Subway shooter turns himself in, charged with felonious assault

Oct. 31—ASHTABULA — The Subway customer who was upset over bad service and shot and injured another customer has turned himself into police.

Hamid Majed Al-Ramadan, 23, of Ashtabula, is accused of firing gunshots at about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at Subway, 1243 West Prospect Road.

Al-Ramadan appeared Monday in Municipal Court with his attorney, Antonio Nicholson of Cleveland. He entered "no plea" to a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Bond was set at $25,000 or 10 percent cash or surety with house arrest and a GPS monitoring device on his ankle, if he makes bail, according to court records.

Additionally, Al-Ramadan is to have no firearms in his residence, no contact with Taco Bell or Subway in Ashtabula, and submit to a mental assessment and drug screening.

Before posting bond, Al-Ramadan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to an Ashtabula County grand jury, according to Municipal Court records.

According to police reports, witnesses said Al-Ramadan and a female entered Subway complaining about poor service at Taco Bell.

"The male threatened the [Subway] employees, 'You better not screw up my order,'" Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

Another customer tried to calm the angry customer, but it only enraged him, Stell said.

"He pulls out a gun, fires a shot in the air and leaves," he said. "Someone runs and locks the door."

Stell said everyone in the restaurant then started to move to the back when the suspect fired more bullets into the restaurant, striking a 17-year-old customer in the back of the leg and shattering a window.

Police received a "hold-up" alarm from a Subway employee and quickly arrived on the scene, according to police reports.

Al-Ramadan fled the scene, police said.

The injured teen was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center.

Police examined Subway's security tapes and believe Al-Ramadan is the man they were looking for, Stell said.

The incident remains under investigation.