Subway shove suspect warns ‘I’m going to kill you’ before pushing 66-year-old man off Brooklyn platform

The man who shoved a 66-year-old straphanger to the tracks of a Brooklyn train told the victim he was going to kill him before chasing him through the subway station, cops said Tuesday.

Police caught up to Corey Walcott, 44, at 14th St. and Sixth Ave. in Greenwich Village on Tuesday and arrested him for the terrifying assault, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Walcott, 44, is accused of randomly approaching the victim at the President St.–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights around 2:55 p.m. Sunday and snarling, “I’m going to kill you,” Essig said at a news conference.

The crazed man chased the victim on the platform before shoving him to the tracks of a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train, according to police.

The victim did not come into contact with a train or the electrified third rail.

As two good Samaritans pulled the victim back to the safety of the platform, Walcott took off, cops said.

The victim suffered injuries to his body, wrist and knees during the fall and was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

Walcott, who is homeless, has 19 prior arrests in the city, including for multiple counts of forcible touching, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Essig said.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday afternoon.