Subway worker exits restaurant and shoots man in parking spot dispute, Indiana cops say

An employee at a Subway restaurant was arrested after he shot a man during a fight about a parking spot, Indiana police say.

Police in Bloomington said the shooting outside the restaurant happened at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Bloomington is about 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the Subway after reports of a shooting and the accused shooter running from the scene, police said Monday in a news release.

The 51-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest near dumpsters outside the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries, police said.

The investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and the 22-year-old Subway worker, identified as Sean Rivers, according to police.

“Rivers and the victim had gotten into some sort of verbal argument because of where the victim had parked,” police said.

When the man exited the restaurant, police said Rivers followed him outside and shot him. The Subway worker then retrieved his belongings from inside the restaurant and fled on foot, according to the news release.

Rivers was found a half hour later at a home and was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with attempted murder.

