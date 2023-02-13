Subzero temperatures helped form thick ice on Lake Superior

Associated Press

Andy Reid posed with the Lombardi Trophy as he took the stage the morning after his second Super Bowl win and simply said: “It never gets old standing right here.” As long as Reid is dialing up plays and Patrick Mahomes is executing them, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in contention to get right back into this spot. The duo — an innovative play-caller and a young quarterback whose achievements already rival some of the game's greatest ever — won their second Super Bowl together in the past four seasons when Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday.