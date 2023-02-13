Subzero temperatures helped form thick ice on Lake Superior

Reuters
RAMALLAH, West Bank/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen on Monday, and an Israeli border policeman died after he was shot by a security guard trying to thwart a Palestinian attacker. The West Bank has seen violence simmer for months amid deadlocked Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy, stirring concern among foreign mediators over a possible spread to Gaza, whose Islamist Hamas rulers have mostly held their fire since a May 2021 war. The Israeli army said troops entered Nablus, among flashpoint northern West Bank areas that have been a focus of its recent raids, to detain militants.