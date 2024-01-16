With subzero wind chills in the forecast, these schools are closed or delayed Tuesday

With wind chills as low as five below zero in the forecast, several area schools have canceled or delayed classes for Tuesday.

Closures started rolling in late Monday and early Tuesday due to the extreme cold. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

The list below will be updated as new information comes in.

While we strive to have the most up-to-date information, it's always best to check with your local district for the latest instructions.

These schools are closed Tuesday

Central Baptist Academy

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

Edgewood School District

Norwood City Schools

*Mason County Schools - Non-Traditional Instruction

Robertson Co Schools

St Francis Seraph School

Winton Woods Cty Schls

These schools will be operating on a delayed schedule

Adams Co/Ohio Valley Schools - 1 hour

Augusta Independent Schools - 1 hour

Bright Local Schl Dist - 2 hours

Christian Acad of Madison - 2 hours

Cincinnati Hills Christian Acd - 2 hours

Eastern Local Brown County - 2 hours

Fairfield Local - Highland Co - 2 hours

Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools - 2 hours

Franklin City Schools - 2 hours, no am preschool

Georgetown Exempted Vill Schls - 2 hours

Hillsboro City Schools - 2 hours

Lynchburg/Clay Local Schl Dist - 2 hours

North College Hill City Schls - 2 hours

Preble Shawnee Local Schools - 2 hours

Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington - 2 hours

Southern Hills CTC - 2 hours

Springboro Comm Schls - 2 hours

St Ursula Academy - 2 hours

