With subzero wind chills in the forecast, these schools are closed or delayed Tuesday
With wind chills as low as five below zero in the forecast, several area schools have canceled or delayed classes for Tuesday.
Closures started rolling in late Monday and early Tuesday due to the extreme cold. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.
The list below will be updated as new information comes in.
While we strive to have the most up-to-date information, it's always best to check with your local district for the latest instructions.
These schools are closed Tuesday
Central Baptist Academy
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
Edgewood School District
Norwood City Schools
*Mason County Schools - Non-Traditional Instruction
Robertson Co Schools
St Francis Seraph School
Winton Woods Cty Schls
These schools will be operating on a delayed schedule
Adams Co/Ohio Valley Schools - 1 hour
Augusta Independent Schools - 1 hour
Bright Local Schl Dist - 2 hours
Christian Acad of Madison - 2 hours
Cincinnati Hills Christian Acd - 2 hours
Eastern Local Brown County - 2 hours
Fairfield Local - Highland Co - 2 hours
Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools - 2 hours
Franklin City Schools - 2 hours, no am preschool
Georgetown Exempted Vill Schls - 2 hours
Hillsboro City Schools - 2 hours
Lynchburg/Clay Local Schl Dist - 2 hours
North College Hill City Schls - 2 hours
Preble Shawnee Local Schools - 2 hours
Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington - 2 hours
Southern Hills CTC - 2 hours
Springboro Comm Schls - 2 hours
St Ursula Academy - 2 hours
This report contains information for Enquirer media partner Fox19
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky school closings, Jan. 16