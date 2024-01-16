With subzero wind chills in the forecast, these schools are closed or delayed Tuesday

Cheryl Vari, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

With wind chills as low as five below zero in the forecast, several area schools have canceled or delayed classes for Tuesday.

Closures started rolling in late Monday and early Tuesday due to the extreme cold. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

The list below will be updated as new information comes in.

While we strive to have the most up-to-date information, it's always best to check with your local district for the latest instructions.

These schools are closed Tuesday

  • Central Baptist Academy

  • Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

  • Edgewood School District

  • Norwood City Schools

  • *Mason County Schools - Non-Traditional Instruction

  • Robertson Co Schools

  • St Francis Seraph School

  • Winton Woods Cty Schls

These schools will be operating on a delayed schedule

  • Adams Co/Ohio Valley Schools - 1 hour

  • Augusta Independent Schools - 1 hour

  • Bright Local Schl Dist - 2 hours

  • Christian Acad of Madison - 2 hours

  • Cincinnati Hills Christian Acd - 2 hours

  • Eastern Local Brown County - 2 hours

  • Fairfield Local - Highland Co - 2 hours

  • Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools - 2 hours

  • Franklin City Schools - 2 hours, no am preschool

  • Georgetown Exempted Vill Schls - 2 hours

  • Hillsboro City Schools - 2 hours

  • Lynchburg/Clay Local Schl Dist - 2 hours

  • North College Hill City Schls - 2 hours

  • Preble Shawnee Local Schools - 2 hours

  • Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington - 2 hours

  • Southern Hills CTC - 2 hours

  • Springboro Comm Schls - 2 hours

  • St Ursula Academy - 2 hours

This report contains information for Enquirer media partner Fox19

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky school closings, Jan. 16

