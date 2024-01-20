Subzero wind chills, scattered snow showers today

Jan. 20—Snow showers will continue off and on through the day today, with light accumulations possible that could lead to some slick spots on roadways.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon today for the region, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, for wind chills as 10 below zero.

The wind chills could lead to frostbite and hypothermia if precautions aren't taken. Limit time outdoors and check in on neighbors, friends and family. When outside, dress in multiple layers and wear a hat, scarf and gloves, the NWS advises.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 20 degrees. Scattered snow showers could bring daytime snow accumulation of less than half an inch.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers before midnight. The overnight low will be near zero.

Sub zero wind chill values will be likely Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 25 degrees and wind chill values as low as minus 9.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 15 degrees.

Monday will be the start of a new workweek, and the start of a new weather pattern.

The high temperature on Monday will rise above freezing with partly sunny skies and a high near 38 degrees — after what will be an eight-day stretch of subfreezing weather.

Monday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees. There is a chance of rain before 11 p.m., then rain is likely overnight, mixed with freezing rain.

Rain may mix with freezing rain at times Monday night into Tuesday morning, leading to the potential for some light ice accumulations.

Rain is likely Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures rising from the low 40s into the low 50s, with a chance of showers on Friday and highs reaching the mid-50s.

