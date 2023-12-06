Who will succeed retiring Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his red California district?

There’s no clear favorite to succeed Kevin McCarthy in the Bakersfield-based congressional district, but it’s very likely to be a Republican.

A retirement before year’s end means California Gov. Gavin Newsom must decide whether to call for a special election to fill the House seat vacated by McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. It comes down to exactly when McCarthy vacates his seat, according to California law.

If McCarthy hung on into January, which he did not indicate he would do, there automatically wouldn’t be a special election. If McCarthy left Congress before California’s election filing deadline, which is unlikely, then there would automatically be a special election. McCarthy announced Wednesday he was leaving Congress “at the end of this year to serve America in new ways.”

“I know my work is only getting started,” he wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Candidates already seeking to run in California’s 20th Congressional District must decide whether they will run in both the special election and the elections next year to fill the two year term that begins in January 2025. The same person does not have to run for both terms.

The seat will almost certainly belong to another Republican.

The district is solidly red, covering parts of Kern, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties. A handful of candidates from both sides of the aisle said they would run before McCarthy announced his retirement in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday.

There’s still time for other contenders to file necessary paperwork to run: When an incumbent does not run again, other candidates get a five-day extension from the Dec. 8 filing deadline.

“I don’t know who the candidates might be, but based on 2020 presidential numbers, it is the most Republican district in the state,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, which analyzes elections. “Donald Trump won it by 25 points — it is too red of a district for Democrats to seriously contest it.”

Two Republicans, David Giglio, a Madera Ranchos business owner, and Matthew Piatt, an Oregon consultant, already entered the field.

Democrat Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield school teacher who fell to McCarthy by more than 34 percentage points in the 2022 election, said she is running again.

Democrats John Burrows, a Fresno public affairs entrepreneur, and Andy Morales of Bakersfield, a recent college graduate working in private security, are also running. Ben Dewell, who ran as a Democrat in the primary for California’s 20th last year, is campaigning in 2024 as an Independent.

Several Republicans from the southern San Joaquin Valley could mount campaigns: State Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield; retiring Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Porterville; Assemblyman Vince Fong; and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. They were all mentioned as potential candidates during conversations with consultants this week. None have announced.

Another question on the special election will be if someone decides to hold the seat for only that short period of time, as happened after former Rep. Devin Nunes, a Tulare Republican, left Congress to run former President Donald Trump’s media venture. Former Republican Rep. Connie Conway decided to hold the seat for just six months.

Now Nunes’ name has been tossed around by political experts to succeed McCarthy. He had $11.4 million remaining in his campaign account at the end of September.

Whomever runs, a McCarthy endorsement would definitely be a plus. “He’s highly popular in his district,” said David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for the Cook Political Report.

Asked if there’s a favorite, Wasserman said, “It’s too fresh for me to say.”

McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday or last week.

Who will succeed McCarthy as a major fundraiser for the California Republican Party is unclear, depending on his next career move. Still, he wrote in his op-ed that getting Republicans elected would be part of his next steps.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he wrote. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”