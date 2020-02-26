Success: India's Tejas Fighter Just Landed on an Aircraft Carrier for the First Time

Key point: India is growing as a naval power and that means having more planes to use on its carrier. The successful landing of a Tejas is a step in that direction.

At 10:02 A.M. over the Arabian Sea on January 11, 2020, Commodore Jaideep Maolankar extended the arrestor hook on his delta-wing Tejas single-engine jet fighter and powered towards INS Vikramaditya, a former Soviet aircraft carrier refitted at great expense and commissioned into Indian Navy service in 2013.

The thirteen-ton jet’s reinforced landing gear absorbed the shock as it hit the flight deck, and its arrestor hook snagged the first of three wire cables.

The cable stretched forward, arresting the Tejas’s momentum and then yanked back the first domestically-built Indian aircraft to land on an aircraft carrier. You can see pictures and a recording of the moment here.

The following day, the same jet performed its first launch off the Vikramaditya’s curved “ski jump” ramp.

The Tejas Naval-Light Combat Aircraft prototype piloted by Maolankar was developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization and the company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

