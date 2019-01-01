Success! NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft ‘phones home’ from 4 billion miles away

Mission operations manager Alice Bowman gets a hug from New Horizons’ principal investigator, Alan Stern, after word was received that the New Horizons spacecraft survived its encounter with Ultima Thule and has collected data. (JHU APL via YouTube)

LAUREL, Md. — NASA’s New Horizons science team today received confirmation that its spacecraft survived a New Year’s encounter with an icy world 4 billion miles away known as Ultima Thule — and it’s carrying a priceless load of data.

“We have a healthy spacecraft,” mission operations manager Alice Bowman announced here at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory. “We’ve just accomplished the most distant flyby. We are ready for Ultima Thule science transmissions … science to help us understand the origins of our solar system.”

The report was greeted with cheers and hugs at APL’s mission control center.

“This spacecraft is rock-solid!” the mission’s principal investigator, Alan Stern, told GeekWire just after New Horizons’ status report.

The crucial report came via an antenna in Spain that’s part of NASA’s Deep Space Network, at just after 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) — 10 hours after the piano-sized probe flew past the 20-mile-wide object, known as 2014 MU69 or Ultima Thule (“Ul-ti-ma Too-lee”).

Part of the delay was due to the fact that New Horizons had to finish loading up the scientific data before it could turn its antenna to transmit back, and another big factor was the 6-hour-plus light travel time for the signals.

Today’s 15-minute “Phone Home” transmission was designed to let the mission team at APL know that the spacecraft was healthy and successfully recorded readings from its cameras and other scientific instruments.

The data will be flowing in over the next few days, at a glacial rate of no more than 1,000 bits per second. That rate is so low due to the limitations of the spacecraft’s 15-watt transmitter, plus the extreme distances involved.

But eventually the science team expects to get detailed pictures — plus temperature readings, spectral analyses and particle counts — from a world that’s thought to rank among the most primitive types of objects in the solar system. New Horizons sped past Ultima at a speed of 32,000 mph, coming as close as 2,200 miles.

Scientists say Ultima Thule represents a class of objects known as “cold classicals” in the Kuiper Belt, a broad stretch of icy material beyond the orbit of Neptune. Cold classicals are relatively unchanged relics from the solar system’s beginnings, more than 4.5 billion years ago.

That makes Ultima different from Pluto, which was New Horizons’ primary target back in 2015. Ultima Thule was chosen as the next target after an intensive search that made use of observing time on the Hubble Space Telescope.

At a news conference later today, the science team will share imagery that New Horizons sent back before its closest approach to Ultima, plus the first taste of scientific results from the flyby. More detailed flyby images will be unveiled on Wednesday, shifting the mission’s long-running campaign of discovery back into high gear..

It’s expected to take 20 months for all the data to be downloaded. By then, it’ll be time to think about New Horizons’ next potential encounter with another Kuiper Belt object yet to be identified.

