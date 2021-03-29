'Success story': Number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, experts say

Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
·3 min read

The number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states, government scientists said in a report last week.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a recent report that bald eagles, the national symbol that once teetered on the brink of extinction, have flourished in recent years, growing to more than 71,400 nesting pairs and an estimated 316,700 individual birds.

"We're approaching 80 pairs of bald eagles statewide, which is absolutely wonderful, " Dave Paulson of MassWildlife said. "This is a great time of year because, right now, the eagles have either laid eggs or they will be soon. They'll start hatching in April and May, and they'll be very active once that happens."

Paulson said the eagles tend to nest in tall white pines near lakes, ponds and rivers. He said reporting of nests by the public helps the state agency paint a picture of the local population's growth.

A nesting eaglet was seen last year on the South Shore of Massachusetts, Paulson said, and before that the last sighting of a baby eagle was 115 years ago.

"It really captivates the local community because they are this majestic species that people grew up not seeing, but we're seeing them more and more," he said. "The fact that they are starting to enter into these suburbs ad easterly towns is wonderful."

United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently hailed the eagle’s recovery and noted that the majestic, white-headed bird has always been considered sacred to Native American tribes and the United States generally.

“The strong return of this treasured bird reminds us of our nation’s shared resilience and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together,″ said Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Reader Laurie Wenham caught this photo of a bald eagle in Scituate Harbor in 2020.
Reader Laurie Wenham caught this photo of a bald eagle in Scituate Harbor in 2020.

Scientists have cloned the first US endangered species: A black-footed ferret that died 30 years ago

Bald eagles reached an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 in the lower 48 states. But after decades of protection, including banning the pesticide DDT and placement of the eagle on the endangered species list in more than 40 states, the bald eagle population has continued to grow. The bald eagle was removed from the list of threatened or endangered species in 2007.

“It is clear that the bald eagle population continues to thrive,″ Haaland said, calling the bird’s recovery a “success story (that) is a testament to the enduring importance of the work of the Interior Department scientists and conservationists. This work could not have been done without teams of people collecting and analyzing decades’ worth of science ... accurately estimating the bald eagle population here in the United States.″

The celebration of the bald eagle “is also a moment to reflect on the importance of the Endangered Species Act, a vital tool in the efforts to protect America’s wildlife,″ Haaland said, calling the landmark 1973 law crucial to preventing the extinction of species such as the bald eagle or American bison.

Smith also said the 1970s were a turning point for the bird nationwide and, in Massachusetts specifically, Paulson said reintroduction of bald eagles into the wild started in the 1980s.

"The eagle numbers have gone up dramatically over the years," said Norman Smith, former director of the Massachusetts Audubon Society's Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton. "They've recovered quite a bit."

A bald eagle who took up winter residence around Green Harbor in Marshfield in 2015.
A bald eagle who took up winter residence around Green Harbor in Marshfield in 2015.

To estimate the bald eagle population in the lower 48 states, Fish and Wildlife Service biologists and observers conducted aerial surveys over a two-year period in 2018 and 2019. The agency also worked with the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology to acquire information on areas that were not practical to fly over as part of aerial surveys.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Mary Whitfill on Twitter: @thelittlewreck.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: American bald eagles have quadrupled since 2009 after near extinction

Recommended Stories

  • Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church opens to public on Palm Sunday

    In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place. The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

  • Regina King Looks Like a Trophy in Dramatic Copper Dress & Coordinating Bronze Heels at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

    Regina King shined in Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

  • Palm Sunday Scripture Quotes to Celebrate the Beginning of Holy Week

    Mark your calendars: Palm Sunday falls on March 28 this year. From Country Living

  • Cynthia Erivo Is Dreamy in Sparkly Netted Dress & White Pumps That Are Made for Twirling at NAACP Image Awards

    Cynthia Erivo never misses.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric-vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

    Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be fully set free. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship’s bulbous bow, once firmly lodged in the canal's eastern bank, had been wrested from the shore. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, were still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens more were taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

    The stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was almost fully re-floated on Monday and has restarted its engines, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened. The Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News on Sunday.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Ever Given, the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, had another accident in 2019 when it crashed into a small ferry in Germany

    The Suez Canal blockage is not the first accident for the big boat, and winds were also named as the cause in the 2019 incident.

  • Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, 20 wounded

    Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, said he had just finished celebrating Palm Sunday Mass when a loud bang shocked his congregation.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.