'Your success is our success.' McKinley welding students to get real-life work experience

Amanda Morris looks on as her son, McKinley Career Technical student Austyn Montana, signs a letter of intent to work at Ohio Gratings Inc. during his senior year in the welding program.

CANTON ‒ Amanda Morris stood back and beamed with pride as her son, Austyn Montana, signed his letter of intent.

It wasn't to play football or baseball in college, but rather to work at Ohio Gratings Inc. while he finishes his senior year in the McKinley High School career technical welding program.

Montana is among five seniors given the opportunity to join Ohio Gratings. Eight more seniors are expected to sign their letters to join the company in a few weeks.

"You are pioneers," Tamiko Hatcher, director of career tech and innovation, told the students. "Your success is our success."

The newly forged partnership sets up seniors with the family-owned Perry Township gratings maker to get hands-on experience while completing their final year in the welding program.

Ohio Gratings: Expanding Ohio Gratings buys neighboring business, looks to fill 100 jobs

Hands-on experience is key to success

The 16-year-old Montana is excited to jump-start his career in welding. Prior to his senior year, he considered transferring to Louisville's program because it had more opportunities, but he decided to stay in Canton City Schools.

"I made the right decision," he said.

His mother said when Austyn learned about the program he called her immediately.

"I'm excited for him to get this opportunity," she said of her youngest child. "I don't have to worry about him. He's ready for what comes after graduation. He's always looking to his future. He's been saving money."

Montana said he had plans to look into the Ironworkers union after graduation for pipefitting.

Andrea Mitchell is one of two girls signing with Ohio Gratings. The 16-year-old said her dad encouraged her to look at the welding program.

She's excited to be working at Ohio Gratings. Her classmates echoed her sentiments.

It's the experience, not the money, driving 17-year-old John Noel. The students will make around $18-per-hour working on a part-time basis. They will work during school hours with the possibility of working additional hours, officials said.

"The money is good but we are getting paid to learn and getting insight about future jobs," 17-year-old Marques Johnson II said. "It's going to look good a resume when applying for a job."

Johnson is among the eight other seniors who will join their classmates at Ohio Gratings in a few weeks with an entry-level job.

Hatcher said this partnership embraces the work-based learning the career tech program is focusing on.

"It's a pathway to graduation," he said. "It's creating opportunities to get them career-ready."

McKinley Career Technical School welding students Kevin Iverson, from left, John Noel, Amani Ross, Andrea Mitchell and Austyn Montana signed letters of intent to work at Ohio Gratings during their senior year. The career tech program and the Perry Township company forged a partnership to give the students hands-on experience.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert met with students in their welding classroom prior to the signing, telling the students it was "huge" not only for them but for the district and community.

The students, he said, are pioneers, leading the program into unchartered territory.

"We have a desire to create opportunities (for you)," Talbert said. "Our goal is to get you real-world experience and now you can finish your education while getting a little money in your pocket, too. I'm so proud. It is hard to be the first. It's a big moment."

The partnership aligns with the district's mission to inspire confident, creative and open-minded learners, he added.

A career, not just a job

Ohio Gratings Chief Business Officer Shaun Eller, a 1990 Timken graduate from the vocational drafting program, had recently attended an event about partnerships between businesses and school. The discussions, he said, focused more on the challenges and obstacles and how most relationships fail because of them.

"They can happen," Eller said. "We are able to overcome the problems and obstacles. This is very exciting."

Ohio Gratings has always worked with local schools, including R.G. Drage in Massillon and Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia.

During the summer the company had about 40 employees in high school or recently graduated. They also brought in local teachers and exposed them to different work environments to better prepare their students for the workforce.

"We are providing young people with a career, not just a job," Eller said. "For these kids, the opportunities are limitless."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: McKinley welding students to get hands-on exposure at Ohio Gratings