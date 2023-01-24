Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Success Transformer Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM32m ÷ (RM423m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Electrical industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Success Transformer Corporation Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Success Transformer Corporation Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 17% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Success Transformer Corporation Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a related note, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 6.0% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Success Transformer Corporation Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 26% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Success Transformer Corporation Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Success Transformer Corporation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

