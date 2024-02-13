Successful in business, David Pizzo was a champion for the poor

As the oldest boy of four siblings raised by a single mom in Hoboken, NJ., David Pizzo knew how hard times can hit a family.

By eighth grade, he was working part-time jobs to bring in money, said daughter Lauren Pizzo Hill. It was an experience he never forgot.

“He was the biggest optimist,” she said. “He knew he couldn’t change the world so he looked at it as I’m going to do what I can and encourage others to do what they can.”

Pizzo died Thursday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64.

He worked for about 30 years at health insurance company Florida Blue, rising to be West Florida market president. Pizzo also made his mark in Tampa Bay’s business community as a supporter of startup businesses and economic development. That included spells as chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and the Tampa Bay Partnership.

But it was his community work, especially his support of United Way, that was his passion, his family said. He volunteered with the nonprofit for about two decades, eventually serving as board chair of United Way Suncoast. He helped catapult Florida Blue’s annual donations to the nonprofit from $25,000 to more than $1 million annually, according to the nonprofit.

“There were very few community organizations that Dave did not impact either as chair, board member, volunteer, contributor, participant, or fan,” said Florida Blue and GuideWell CEO Pat Geraghty in an email. “He loved his family, his Tampa community, his Florida Blue team, and our company where he served with distinction for nearly 30 years. We will work to ensure Dave’s life is celebrated and his legacy lives on.”

Pizzo met his wife Karen Pizzo in New Jersey in 1984. They were pharmaceutical sales representatives but couldn’t help flirting with each other, she said. They married two years later.

The family moved to Florida in 1997 with Pizzo wanting a career that let him spend more time with his two children.

“He was working long hours and life was passing us by,” said Karen Pizzo. “He was able to be there for all the big moments.”

Son Chris Pizzo chose his father to be his best man when he married. He said his dad didn’t talk about his charity work but instilled in his children how important it was to help others and to listen. He would not just remember people’s names, but the names of their family and their pets.

“He taught us it’s people first and the other stuff will take care of itself,” he said. “He is just a special soul, anyone who met him feels that.”

A grandfather of three, Pizzo had a crib in his home office that all three grandkids used. They made frequent appearances on his teleconference calls, sometimes sitting in granddad’s lap, Karen Pizzo said.

Pizzo learned he had stage IV pancreatic cancer after getting a checkup a few weeks after his brother was diagnosed with the same condition. The diagnosis was a shock as he had no symptoms.

In his final year, he carried on volunteering at United Way Suncoast and kept his illness secret, said Jessica Muroff, the nonprofit’s CEO.

At board meetings, Pizzo asked the best questions and always arrived with so many ideas she would struggle to scribble them all down, she said.

Pizzo was especially proud of the work United Way did for poor working families, Muroff said. The nonprofit raises money and provides funding to groups that provide direct services to families battling poverty and eviction, and provides access to early learning for children. Every two years, it also publishes the ALICE study, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

The 2023 version highlighted to state lawmakers and others stakeholders that 600,000 families across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are living paycheck to paycheck.

“Knowing everything he must have known, he wanted to remain involved,” Muroff said. “We really miss him.”