Successful Restaurants + World's Brightest Students: MD Good News

MARYLAND — This week marks two years since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. There has been plenty of sad news along the way, but there are also stories of triumph.

A classic Maryland restaurant has pushed through inflation and shipping delays. A brewery ramped up its production during the lockdown, and it's now planning an expansion. Plus, a Korean eatery announced that it will soon open three more locations.

Students are making headlines too. A local elementary schooler was named one of the best students in the world. Other students created a language learning platform.

Events are also back. A kite festival is on its way and one city is bringing back its Independence Day fireworks.

Here are Patch's most heartwarming stories of the week.

Chick and Ruth's is battling inflation and shipping two years into the pandemic. The Annapolis deli has persevered and kept its family vibe.

An Odenton brewery overcame the pandemic and is selling more beer than ever. What's next? The business plans to expand its taproom.

Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon will open three new locations in Montgomery County.

An elementary student from Howard County has earned the designation of one of the brightest students in the world.

HoCo students' online learning during the global pandemic was bolstered by the creation of a virtual languages platform created by kids.

Interest in the 2022 Bel Air Kite Festival is evident on social media, according to the Bel Air town clerk.

Story continues

Here is the latest on the Towson fireworks for the Fourth of July 2022.

Contribute your own content to Patch by signing up for an account and clicking the "Post on Patch" button at the top right of the site.

Business

Events

Community

Thank you for reading Patch!

This article originally appeared on the Annapolis Patch