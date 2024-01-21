After successful run, Adrian officials look at bringing back Community Academy classes

ADRIAN — At this time last year, the Adrian City Commission was examining the possibility of starting its inaugural community academy.

After months of planning and working out scheduling with city departments and officials, Adrian secured 18 registered participants who expressed an interest to learn the ins and outs of the city they call home.

The Adrian Community Academy began Sept. 13 and lasted for 10 weeks before 14 of the 18 participants met all graduation requirements to become “ambassadors” of Adrian in November.

Now, city officials are approaching the drawing board once again in preparation for the second installment of the Adrian Community Academy. The academy was a discussion point for the city commission during its Jan. 16 premeeting work study.

Dawn Matzkows, left, is congratulated by Adrian City Commissioner Mary Roberts and Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott, right, after completing the inaugural 10-week course of the Adrian Community Academy. A total of 14 Adrian residents graduated from the newly-offered program during a ceremony held Nov. 15, 2023, inside the Adrian City Chambers.

While the community academy last year was helmed by city commissioner Mary Roberts, it is a city of Adrian approved program and is not something organized by Roberts herself. She asked for the item to be part of the commission’s discussion agenda to see if the city wanted to continue to host the educational program in 2024.

Several of the commissioners said they heard nothing but praise for the academy.

People learned a lot and enjoyed themselves, commissioner Kelly Castleberry said. Castleberry said she was unable to attend any of the weekly academy programs except for the Nov. 15 graduation finale, saying it was clear those who participated and graduated enjoyed themselves and learned a lot about Adrian.

More: Inaugural Adrian Community Academy wraps up with 14 new 'ambassadors' of Adrian

“I’d like to have more people apply than we have room for,” commissioner Gordon Gauss said. “Start the waiting list. That would be great.”

With last year’s academy being the first of its kind in Adrian, Roberts said she didn’t go into the program with too many expectations in mind. The number of participants was capped at 20 individuals. If there is a second community academy, it would be reasonable to increase the participation threshold to 25, she said.

Other proposed changes to the academy were brought up during the commission’s Tuesday discussion.

The biggest concern Roberts fielded, she said, was there wasn’t enough time during each of the weekly 1 1/2-hour sessions. There could be an increase in the class times to two-hour weekly sessions for the second annual academy.

Adrian City Commissioner Mary Roberts talks to those who were in attendance Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, during the seventh class of the inaugural Adrian Community Academy. Roberts has championed the academy this fall, which has been created to help residents better understand the community in which they live, as well as how local government functions.

“It could give us a little bit more time to have some good discussion,” she said. “The department heads and the people who presented had really good feedback.”

A survey was sent to the newly graduated ambassadors from Roberts at the academy's end to guide her in the decision-making process going forward as to how the academy will look if it is offered again. Responses and feedback from the surveys have been helpful, she said.

“There are some tweaks that obviously need to happen,” Roberts told the commission. “But I think for the most part, it will run along the same thing where each (session) will be one or two departments presenting.”

More: Adrian Community Academy provides lessons in Adrian local government and services

Academy classes last year primarily were held at the city chambers building in downtown Adrian while other classes met at city facilities throughout the city including the waste/water treatment plant, the fire department, the police station and the department of public works. Each week’s session featured a different city department with a presentation explaining how that department operates, how decisions are made and how funds are allocated.

Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick leads members of the inaugural Adrian Community Academy on a tour of the police department in downtown Adrian Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, during a weekly class of the community academy. The police department at 155 E. Maumee St., was built in 2010 specifically for police and law enforcement purposes, Emrick told the academy members.

When Roberts, a longtime educator, was given the go-ahead last year to start planning for the academy, she contacted and received assistance from the Michigan Municipal League and met with city leaders from Troy, Midland and Toledo to develop the model that was used for Adrian’s academy. Each of these communities have been offering successful citizen/community academies for some time.

The same timeline for holding programs in September through November is being considered, Roberts added at last week’s meeting. There might be the possibility of the class night changing to Tuesdays from Wednesdays, based upon feedback from the participants and from city department heads. The academy would remain a 10-week program if it is approved to move forward by the commission.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Commissioner Bob Behnke, a former superintendent at Adrian Public Schools, suggested some alterations to the academy in terms of best instructional practices. He also pitched the idea of expanding the academy to include city students so the program could instruct them of how their local government functions.

Those who have questions about the Adrian Community Academy, may contact Roberts at mroberts@adrianmi.gov.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian City Commission looks at bringing back Community Academy program