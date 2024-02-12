After a "successful" Savannah-Chatham Day, Savannah aims for state to help address housing

A 104 unit apartment complex is under construction on East President Street and being marketed toward college students. Under the proposed inclusionary zoning projects such as this would also include affordable housing in the development or a money would be paid into an affordable housing fund.

A bill submitted to the Georgia General Assembly in 2023 would have allowed local governments to waive impact fees on workforce housing developments. It passed the Georgia Senate with a 49-4 vote before dying in the state House of Representatives late in the session.

The item passed with support from both of Chatham County's senators, and such a legislative measure is one of the top priorities on the City of Savannah's 2024 legislative priorities list. After near passage last year, there is hope the item will pass this legislative session.

"We came really close last year to getting that one across the finish line, and hopefully again this year that one will gain some momentum," said Joe Shearouse, Savannah's director of policy and external affairs.

Legislative Wish List: Savannah City Council approves zoning for multi-family housing, legislative wish list

The item to waive impact fees for workforce and affordable housing projects was one of a handful of priorities on Savannah's list aimed at increasing the housing supply. Some of those priorities came straight from Housing Savannah's action plan from 2021.

The push for state-level policy in housing is one part of Savannah's broader efforts to address its near 10,000-unit housing shortage. Leaders say state-level policies are crucial to a comprehensive approach to tackling rising housing costs.

"There is no one singular tool that's going to alleviate all the problems," said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo. "We've got to throw everything in the toolkit out there."

In addition to the push for impact fee exemptions, city leaders are also targeting an amendment to the definition of blighted property. The desired change would make blighted property include vacant and abandoned properties.

The update would provide the city more opportunity to secure blighted property to develop more housing, Shearouse said.

We feel like we have a good path for potentially getting that definition amended, which will give us more opportunities to revitalize blighted neighborhoods," Shearouse said.

Education Committee Chairman Rep. Brooks Coleman, R-Duluth, speaks during a Pre-K Day ceremony at the capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2011. Prekindergarten advocates gathered at the Gold Dome to push for more early education for Georgia's children, the same day that Gov. Nathan Deal proposed making the program half-day. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Capitol business

Sen. Derek Mallow (D-2) is sponsoring two pieces of legislation this session aimed at housing. One would expand enterprise zones, which allow for tax breaks or regulatory exemptions, to include workforce housing construction. That's an item on Savannah's legislative agenda and the Housing Savannah action plan.

When it comes to the need for the state delegation to support measures aimed at increasing housing supply, Mallow echoed the need for a multi-faceted approach. "It's extremely important because even with the bills that I have introduced, if you don't have more tools in the toolbox, you aren't going to solve a crisis."

Derek Mallow, candidate for Georgia State Senate, right0 talks with U.S. House of Representatives candidate Wade Herring on Tuesday November 8, 2022 while in line at Randy's Bar B Q in Savannah.

It was over one week ago that Savannah's leaders gathered in Atlanta for the annual Savannah-Chatham Day and high-profile Oyster Roast put on by the Savannah-Area Chamber of Commerce. Last Tuesday, the City of Savannah hosted a "legislative luncheon" with state leaders to discuss its legislative priorities.

The luncheon was attended by members of Chatham County's state delegation, including delegation chairman Rep. Ron Stephens. But a couple other high profile state officials showed, including Speaker of the House Jon Burns and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

More: Transportation, housing play prominent at Savannah Chamber legislative listening sessions

Mayor Van Johnson said the days at the capitol made for a successful trip, but only time will tell when it comes to which priorities make it into law. "For us I think we'll find out, the proof is always in the pudding."

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah lobbies Georgia legislators for help to address housing