Successful strike in Skadovsk, Putin body doubles, joint arms production with France

● Senior Russian officers reportedly killed in HIMARS strike on base in occupied southern Ukraine

Several high-ranking Russian officers were killed during a strike by the Defense Forces on a Russian military base in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov reported on X (Twitter) on Nov. 9.

● As anniversary of Kherson’s liberation approaches, Russians may increase shelling of city, oblast official war

Russian forces may intensify their shelling of the city of Kherson ahead of the anniversary of the city's liberation from nine months of Russian military occupation, Kherson Oblast Council Deputy Head Yuriy Sobolevsky said on national television on Nov. 9.

● Russia aims to disrupt global food security, EU says

The European Union has condemned Russia for the recent attack on a civilian cargo ship near Odesa, which was a deliberate attempt to exacerbate the global food security crisis, EU’s External Affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a Twitter post on Nov. 9.

● Putin has 'at least three' body doubles, Ukraine’s intelligence says

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have three body doubles, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) Andriy Yusov announced on Ukrainian national television on Nov. 9.

● As Russia strikes Ukraine’s Danube ports, Germany to send fighter jets to Romania on air policing mission

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, Reuters reported on Nov. 9, citing a security source.

National Guard officer says General Zaluzhnyi told Economist what ordinary soldiers say on frontlines

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in recent comments to UK news magazine The Economist, was simply echoing what ordinary soldiers on the front say, National Guard officer Volodymyr Rashchuk has told Radio Svoboda





Conservative hopeful slams isolationist rival over opposition to vital Ukraine aid

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley during a debate in Miami on Nov. 8 criticized rival candidates who oppose giving aid to Ukraine, saying that Russia and China are waiting for exactly that.





France, Ukraine discuss joint arms production

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has conducted negotiations with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu regarding joint weapon manufacturing in Ukraine, Umerov said in a Facebook post on Nov. 9.





Russia not elected to ICJ for the first time

In a historic turn of events, UN member states have for the first time denied Russia the right to adjudicate in their name at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Nov. 9.





US appoints infrastructure advisor in Ukraine

Robert Mariner has been appointed as a senior advisor on infrastructure matters in Ukraine, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 8.

