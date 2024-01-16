‘Succession’ nabs win for Best Drama Series at the Emmys

It was no surprise when HBO’s “Succession” took home the award for Best Drama Series during Monday night’s 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

The critically acclaimed show, which completed its fourth and final season last May, came into the night already boasting 13 Emmy wins and 75 nominations, and was considered to be a lock for the ceremony’s top prize.

“I want to say thank you to HBO. I want to say thank you to my extraordinary writers room,” said show creator Jesse Armstrong while accepting the award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series earlier in the night.

Armstrong also gave a not-so-subtle shoutout to Rupert Murdoch, the former chairperson of FOX News, essentially confirming rumors that Murdoch’s career and family influenced the story of “Succession.”

Earlier in the night, “Succession” star Kieran Culkin won Best Lead Actor in a Drama series, while Sarah Snook won for Best Lead Actress.

“I love you all so much, especially everyone in the cast,” Culkin said when he took the stage for his individual award, before thanking his wife, Jazz Charton, telling her he wants another child.

“Succession” held the distinction of being the most nominated series at the Emmy Awards, with a total of 27 nods.

A week earlier, it took home four awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Television Series – Drama, as well as statuettes in the leading and supporting actor categories for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen.

The series — which follows the fight for control amongst members of the Roy family, owners of the fictional New York City-based media company Waystar RoyCo — is considered by many critics to be among some of the best television shows ever made.

In 2023, Variety ranked “Succession” as No. 13 on its list of “The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time,” while Rolling Stone ranked it No. 11 in its own Top 100 list from 2022.