‘Succession’ Recap: Hunting Brings the Boars to the Floor

You best believe Logan Roy sits at the head of the table.

Okay. Let’s get the important stuff out of the way: 1) I can no longer watch this show without singing Succession to the tune of “Tradition” from Fiddler on the Roof. You are all very welcome. 2) The woman who is writing Logan’s unauthorized biography is played by none other than Jessica Hecht! a.k.a. Susan from Friends. (She recently also appeared in The Loudest Voice on Showtime—about the actual Murdoch family—and it turns out she was born in my hometown, so for all these reasons I am very happy to see her.) Her character has ensnared Cousin Greg into her reporting web and he is very much out of his depth. Sure enough, within moments he casually calls Logan “scary and paranoid and vindictive.” Interesting, she says, writing notes. He freaks. She tries to give the same lecture all reporters must (always) give about what off the record means versus on background. She also gives him that old chestnut: I’m going to write this book—do you want to present your side or are you happy for everyone else to tell their version?

Logan is feeling the squeeze; he has aches and pains, which he blames on his doctor for making him work out too much. (Same.) He has convened a big proxy meeting and lets his team of children and lawyers and whoever Ray is that he wants to acquire PGM, a.k.a., Pierce. There’s a stunned silence and Logan explains that if they have an acquisition this “chunky” (blech), they’ll be too big to fight with Stewie and Sandy. Also, this will happen because Logan says so. Gerri points out that when they’ve tried in the past, they’ve been dragged for being cultural vandals and poison in the well of public discourse. Hey, says Logan, times have changed!

After Logan leaves, a Waystar underling—it’s Ray!—exposits why Logan keeps coming back to Pierce. Kendall says because it’s a plug and play and names multi-sectors. Roman’s take is more Shakesperian: Their uncle Ewan watches PGM and Logan wants to buy it to piss him off. (Also, maybe because “The Mail” once criticized Logan for serving warm white wine at the Getty.) Why can’t all these things be true? The room is uncertain and Roman takes note that Kendall manages to shut the doubters at the table down rather quickly.

Anyhoo, Logan huddles to talk about how to take these blue-blooded Pierces down. Apparently, the oft-fired Frank is the solution. Kendall is fine with that—but, as Roman points out, that’s because Frank is basically his godfather. But no matter: The company retreat is happening in Hungary—Gerri later explains that it’s a place you can shoot a gun—and Frank is going to be honored and so a plan is in place.

I’ve sort of resisted writing about crazy Connor and his lunatic presidential bid (maybe because it feels far too likely in 2019). But now he’s releasing lunatic videos about the government and taxes. Tabitha laughs and Roman moves swiftly to the next topic: He asks if she is still friends with Naomi Pierce. At least Roman now knows what his strengths (schmoozing) are versus his weakness (reading documents, doing real work in general). Tabitha is alarmed that the Roys are going after a legit news organization—one that her family watches even—but Roman says (with a garbled Hamlet analogy), this is the way to be top dog. He wonders how Tabitha knows Naomi and she makes the universal “I slept with her” face. He wonders if there is anyone that she hasn’t slept with. She responds simply: “You.” (God, what I would give to write 10,000 words on Roman’s impotency issues.)

Logan calls Shiv. He seems less than into her: While she asks if she will get to go with the rest of the company to Hungary, he sends her instead to tell Connor to zip it. (Not for nothing, Shiv is also her father’s daughter in her choice of knitwear. Stupendous.) He hangs up on her and she confronts Tom: She thinks that trying to buy the Most Respected Name in News is ridiculous. “If we do own all the news I do wonder where I’ll get my news,” she says. Take that one in for a second. She thinks they need to stop him and tells Tom he should talk to Logan in Hungary. Ever notice that Shiv “jokes” with Tom a little harshly? She calls him a replicant meat puppet—jokes of course!—and sends him off.